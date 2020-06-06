'It Was My Toughest Shoot,' Reveals Zoya Akhtar On 5 Year Anniversary Of 'Dil Dhadakne Do'

The movie Dil Dhadakne Do has completed five years of its release. The movie was directed by Zoya Akhtar and starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah. Zoya Akhtar recently revealed that Dil Dhadakne Do was personally her toughest shoot.

Zoya Akhtar on Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do was one of Zoya Akhtar's favourite and pet projects. The director reminisced over a memorable incident that had occurred just before the shoot of the movie kicked off. Zoya shared,

"It was my toughest shoot personally and if I have to look back right now, I think I would change the title. Because I think the title was kinda flippant for what the film was actually about. I don't think it gave the gravitas it needed.”

Talking about the same, Zoya Akhtar shared that the movie was logistically tough and had an overall difficult shoot. The movie had 25 key actors on a ship that also had a crew. She said that there were other passengers on the ship and so they were not able to block off the whole ship. This made them shoot around it. Zoya also revealed that the ship had a technical problem when they were supposed to roll. Because of that, it was docked for 10 days. Adding to this, Zoya claimed that it was a blessing in disguise, saying:

"This actually turned out to be a blessing for us because we had the ship to ourselves. But for Ritesh it was a nightmare bcos we were 200 people in Barcelona ready to board the ship and the ship got docked in Marseille in France. I don't know how he did it, but overnight in 2 days, he had tonnes and tonnes of equipment and we moved to France. So logistically it was insane."

About Dil Dhadakne Do

The movie Dil Dhadakne Do was released in the year 2015. The film tells the story of the Mehra family, which is highly dysfunctional, inviting family and friends on a cruise trip to celebrate the 30th wedding anniversary of the parents, later reconciling with each other. It is directed by Ritesh Sidhwani.

Dil Dhadakne Do cast

Dil Dhadakne Do had one of the finest lines of actors, with names like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah in lead roles. Priyanka and Ranveer played the roles of Ayesha and Kabir. They were children of Kamal and Neelam, played by Anil and Shefali respectively. Anushka played Farah Ali, Ranveer's love interest, while Farhan played the role of Sunny, Priyanka's love interest. The supporting cast also includes Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Vikrant Massey, Pawan Chopra, Parmeet Sethi, Dolly Mattdo and Manoj Pahwa.

