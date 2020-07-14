Zoya Akhtar's House Declared COVID-19 Containment Zone By BMC

There has been a constant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases throughout India. Since the lockdown has eased, a number of celebrities have been spotted outside their houses. But Zoya Akhtar doesn’t seem to be one of those people. This is because of the COVID-19 containment poster that has been put outside her bungalow. Read more to know about Zoya Akhtar.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar's 'Luck By Chance' Was Zoya Akhtar's Directorial Debut; Read More Trivia

Also Read | 'It Was My Toughest Shoot,' Reveals Zoya Akhtar On 5 Year Anniversary Of 'Dil Dhadakne Do'

Zoya Akhrat's house sealed by BMC

Recently, pictures of Zoya Akhtar’s bungalow have been doing rounds on the internet. This is because of the COVID-19 poster that has been put up by the BMC. Zoya Akhtar’s bungalow has now been declared as a containment zone. Till now, the Gully Boy director has not given out any official statement. But after these pictures, there is a huge possibility that Zoya might break her silence on this topic.

Zoya’s bungalow is just next to Rekha's house where her guards and staff were tested positive for COVID-19. This happened just a day before the poster was spotted outside Zoya’s house. One of Rekha’s security guards and 2 staff members were tested positive. After this, BMC had also put up a similar sticker outside her house. A similar poster was put outside Rekha’s house too. The banner read, “This area has been declared as ‘containment area’ as a resident is found positive in Corona Virus test”.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif And Ranveer Singh To Team Up For Zoya Akhtar's Next Untitled Film

Similarly, the Bachchan family were also a target for the COVID-19 infection. On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan announced that they have tested positive for COVID 19. Along with this news, they also shared that their houses were declared as containment areas. Similarly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also found to be infected by the COVID 19. Post that, similar banners were also put up outside their houses including Jalsa, Janak, and Prateeksha. These houses were also declared as ‘containment areas’.

More about Zoya Akhtar

On the professional end, Zoya was seen directing the Netflix series called Ghost Stories. The series is collectively directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, and Karan Johar. The series features some popular stars of the industry including Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Varma and Pavail Gulati. It was released on January 1, 2020, and each episode of the series is shot by a different director. The first episode was directed by Zoya herself, followed by Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and the last, Karan Johar.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Only Said Three Words In A Zoya Akhtar Film; Guess Which One

Also Read | Times When Farhan Akhtar Complimented His Sister Zoya Akhtar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.