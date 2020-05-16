Everyone Knows Rahul & Prem, But Did You Know About John Abraham & His 'Kabir' Connection?

Most of us know that Rahul, Raj and Prem, are some of the famous character names of Bollywood. In fact, these names are almost synonymous with actors like Sharukh Khan and Salman Khan. But did you know that John Abraham, too has a favourite name that is used for most of his movie characters? That name is none other than 'Kabir'. Read more about this John Abraham’s connection with the name Kabir.

Films in which John Abraham's character name is Kabir?

Dishoom

The 2016 flick, Dishoom, starring Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham, and Varun Dhawan in the lead role is an action-comedy film. The film helmed by Rohit Dhawan is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The story of the film revolves around two policemen, Kabir and Junaid, who probably are totally different from each other, go onboard on a mission to the Middle East to rescue Viraj, a leading cricketer who has been kidnapped. No points to guess, who plays Kabir in this one.

Jism

In the film Jism, John Abraham's character name was Kabir Lal. Bipasha essayed the character of Sonia Khanna. The story of this Indian erotic thriller film revolved around an unemployed man who falls for a wealthy woman and he is willing to do whatever he can to get her away from her obnoxious husband. Jism is an Amit Saxena’s directorial, penned by Mahesh Bhatt, and produced by Pooja Bhatt and Sujit Kumar Singh.

Dhoom

John Abraham became famous after featuring in Sanjay Gadhvi's Dhoom (2004). The plot of the film revolves around a gang of bikers. ACP Jai gets Ali, a repairman, to help him for the situation. With the clock ticking, it's dependent upon them to seize the criminals in a compromising position. The cast of Dhoom comprises of Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Rimi Sen, and Esha Deol in lead roles. In this film also John Abraham’s character name was Kabir.

Rocky Handsome

In 2016, John Abraham played the lead character in Nishikant Kamat's Rocky Handsome. Nishikant Kamat himself, alongside Sharad Kelkar, and Shruti Haasan has featured in a pivotal role in the film. The plot of the film rotated around a slippery pawn retailer, who focuses on vengeance when horrendous criminals abduct his drug-addict neighbour's young little girl. In the film, John Abraham’s character name was Kabir Ahlawat.

