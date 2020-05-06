John Abraham's Movies That Fans Can Watch On Disney+ Hotstar Amid Lockdown

John Abraham is one of the best actors and producers in the film industry. John Abraham has successfully completed almost two decades in Bollywood and has also created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience with a huge fan-base. John Abraham, who carved his niche in Bollywood on his own made his debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), which was an erotic thriller film. So, to witness some amazing acting prowess of John Abraham, here is a list of his movies that you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also read | John Abraham's 'Welcome Back' Was His 2nd Collab With Few Actors; Read More About It

John Abraham movies to watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Dishoom

The 2016 flick, Dishoom, starring Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham, and Varun Dhawan in the lead role is an action-comedy film. The film helmed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The story of the film revolves around two policemen, Kabir and Junaid, who probably are totally different from each other, go onboard on a mission to the Middle East to rescue Viraj, a leading cricketer who has been kidnapped. Watch this film on Disney+ Hotstar.

Force

Force, the 2011 release of John Abraham was helmed by Nishikant Kamat. This action thriller film also starred Genelia D'Souza and the debutant Vidyut Jammwal in the film. Force film was a remake of Gautham Menon's successful 2003 Tamil film, Kaakha Kaakha. The story of the film, Force revolves around a dutiful cop who hunts the arrest of a terrifying gangster. The film received mostly positive reviews upon release and John Abraham's performance was also praised by the public and critics in Force. Watch this amazing film of John on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also read | John Abraham's 'Taxi No. 9 2 11: Nau Do Gyarah’ Songs That Are Popular Even Today

Taxi No. 9 2 11: Nau Do Gyarah

In 2006, John Abraham played the lead character in Milan Luthria’s Taxi No. 9 2 11: Nau Do Gyarah. The other lead cast of the movie included Nana Patekar and Sonali Kulkarni. The plot of the film revolves around a cabbie and a businessman, who are both in need of big money and partake in an adventure together. The movie did average at the box-office but the songs of the movie did well with the audience. Watch this film on Disney+ Hotstar.

Elaan

In 2005, John Abraham was cast in Vikram Bhatt's Elaan that worked really well. Apart from John Abraham, the movie also starred Rahul Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Mithun Chakraborty, Lara Dutta, Ameesha Patel and others in lead roles. Elaan's movie marked Mithun Chakraborty’s villain role portrayed almost after 10 years. Watch this film on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also read | John Abraham Made Special Appearances In THESE Blockbuster Movies; See List

Housefull 2

Housefull 2 is an action-comedy that released in the year 2012. It is the second installment of the Housefull franchise. The film was very well received by the audience. Moviegoers enjoyed the film and even after eight years the film is still very popular. Housefull 2 features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham and Shreyas Talpade in the pivotal roles. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Watch this film on Disney+ Hotstar.

Garam Masala

In 2005, John Abraham was cast in Priyadarshan’s Garam Masala, alongside Akshay Kumar, Paresh Raval, Rajpal Yadav, and Rimi Sen. The movie revolves around the story of Mac, played by Akshay Kumar, and Sam, played by John Abraham, who are two flirts who keep dating various ladies. One of them is engaged, and the issue begins when the fiancé realizes that his man is cheating on her. Watch this comedy-action film on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also read | John Abraham's 'Elaan' Marks The Come-back Of Mithun Chakraborty; Read More Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.