Actor John Abraham's Movies That Had An Ensemble Cast; See The List

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and has almost completed two decades in Bollywood. He has successfully created his unique place in the hearts of the audience and has a huge fan base today. The actor debuted with Vikram Bhatt’s Jism (2003) and since then has not looked back. Listed below are his movies that had an ensemble star cast. Take a look:

John Abraham multi-starrer films

Kaal

Directed by Soham Shah, Kaal included famous faces like Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol, and Lara Dutta in lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around a tiger expert, his wife, two tourists and a village chief, who engage in a battle for survival against the supernatural. The movie reportedly made a total box-office collection of Rs 33.11 crores.

Dhoom

After debuting in 2003, John Abraham rose to fame with Sanjay Gadhvi's Dhoom (2004). The plot of the movie revolved around a mysterious gang of bikers, who are on a robbing spree. ACP Jai (played by Abhishek Bachchan) gets Ali (Uday Chopra), a mechanic, to assist him in the case. The cast of Dhoom also included Rimi Sen and Esha Deol in lead roles. The movie went on to become extremely successful at the box-office and was also a successful start to one of Bollywood’s most successful franchises.

Welcome Back

The Anees Bazmee-directed movie Welcome Back was the sequel to the hit 2007 release Welcome. In this movie, John played the role of a don who fights for his love in a comedic manner. Majnu Bhai and Uday Shetty, played by Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar, try to save their sister from John, as he is a don. The film had an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Dimple Kapadia, John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal and Naseeruddin Shah.

