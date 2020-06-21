Everything You Need To Know About Amitabh Bachchan's Family Tree; Read Here

Amitabh Bachchan, fondly known as Big B has undoubtedly been the megastar and Shahenshah of Bollywood. For more than a decade, the 75-year-old megastar of the industry has been a very successful actor. He is one of the busiest actors of Bollywood even today and in spite of all this, Amitabh Bachchan always manages to make it a point to spends time with his family. Below, we list out details on Amitabh Bachchan's family-

Amitabh Bachchan's family tree-

Amitabh Bachchan’s parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan were a poet and a social activist respectively. Amitabh Bachchan married to actor Jaya Bhaduri in the year 1973. The Bachchan family has come from an Indian Awadhi Hindu background and Amitabh Bachchan’s father and the star himself are fluent in some Hindustani dialects like Awadhi, Hindu, and Urdu.

Amitabh Bachchan has two kids from Jaya Bhaduri named, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda; and their son, actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Both their kids are married now and Abhishek Bachchan's wife is Aishwarya Rai. a former pageant queen and Bollywood superstar. Shweta Nanda got married to Nikhil Nanda, who is the son of Ritu Nanda and grandson of actor Raj Kapoor. Shweta Nanda has two children, named Agastya Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

While Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai also have a baby girl named Aaradhya Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan’s family resides in two popular named houses that is Jalsa and Pratiksha in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan also has a brother and he is named as Ajitabh Bachchan. He got married to Ramola and they have three daughters, Nilima, Naina and Namrita Bachchan, and a son, Bhim Bachchan. Their daughter Naina is married to actor Kunal Kapoor.

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and mostly keeps his Instagram updated, especially with pictures of his kids. This proves that Amitabh Bachchan is very fond of his kids and their life and career. It looks like Amitabh Bachchan is still the daddy of that little girl and boy who always stands with his kids in their success and failure both. To witness the true love of the father, daughter and son’s trio, here are some heart-melting pictures posted by Amitabh Bachchan-

