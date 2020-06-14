Everything You Need To Know About 'Singham' Star Kajal Aggarwal’s Family Life

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor in the South Film Industry and has also managed to grab several Bollywood films in her kitty too. She made her debut in the Telugu Film Industry with the film Lakshmi Kalyanam that released in 2007, and since then she has never looked back. She has worked with several stars and has also won accolades for her performances. However, Kajal Aggarwal is a very private person and has always been low-key about her personal life. Here’s everything you need to know about Kajal Aggarwal’s family. Read ahead.

Everything you need to know about Kajal Aggarwal’s family

Kajal Aggarwal is known for being a complete family-oriented person. Kajal Aggarwal was born and brought up in a Punjabi Hindu family that is settled in Mumbai. Kajal Aggarwal’s father, Vinay Aggarwal, is a very successful entrepreneur in the textile business. Kajal’s mother, Suman Aggarwal, is a confectioner, and also Kajal Aggarwal’s's business manager today. The actor has a younger sister Nisha Aggarwal, who is an actor in the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam movie industry as well. Nisha Aggarwal is now married to Karan Valecha, who is the managing director of Golds Gym, Asia. Nisha and Karan became proud parents of a baby boy in 2018. Kajal's little nephew is named Ishaan Valecha. Kajal Aggarwal is reportedly very close to her little nephew, Ishaan, and is often spotted goofing around with him.

Along with being very successful in her career, Kajal Aggarwal is also an internet sensation today. Having millions of followers, the actor never fails to put a smile on the faces of her fans. Kajal Aggarwal is also often spotted posting pictures of herself and her family, in order to show her love for them in front of the whole world. Out of everyone in her family, Kajal Aggarwal reportedly shares a very tight bond with her mother, Suman Aggarwal. During an interview with a leading daily, when Kajal Aggarwal was asked about her inspiration, the actor said that every woman is good in her own way, all they have to do is pursue their dreams. She admires Indra Nooyi, Priyanka Chopra, but most importantly her mother. She admires her mother the most.

