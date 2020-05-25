Kajal Aggarwal’s Highest-rated Telugu Movies That Fans Should Definitely Watch

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor and also managed to grab several Bollywood films too. She is seen in many Telugu films over the years.

She made her debut in the Telugu Film Industry with the film Lakshmi Kalyanam (2007), and since then she has never looked back. She has worked with several stars and has also won accolades for her performances. Here are the highest-rated Telugu movies of Kajal Aggarwal-

Kajal Aggarwal’s highest-rated Telugu movies

Thupakki (2012)

Kajal Aggarwal played the female lead character in A.R. Murugadoss’s Thupakki. The movie also cast Joseph Vijay and Vidyut Jammwal in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around an army captain who is on a mission to track down, destroy a terrorist gang, and deactivate the sleeper cells under its command. The movie has a 7.9/10 rating on IMDb.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal And Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Special 26' Lesser-known Facts

Magadheera (2009)

Kajal Aggarwal played the female lead character in S.S. Rajamouli’s Magadheera. The movie also cast Ram Charan a Dev Gill in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a bike stuntman who recalls his previous life as a warrior and pursues his love's reincarnation. A sinister figure from their shared past threatens to separate them forever. The movie has a 7.7/10 rating on IMDb.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's Highest-rated Tamil Films That You Must Watch

Baadshah (2013)

Kajal Aggarwal played the female lead character in Sreenu Vaitla’s Baadshah. The movie also cast Mahesh Babu and N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the transformation of a young man, from an IPS aspirant into fearless Baadshah, an avenging angel wreaking vengeance upon the mafia kingpin, Saadu Bhai. The movie has a 6.4/10 rating on IMDb.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Is A Waterbaby And These Pictures From Her Instagram Prove It

Yevadu 2 (2014)

Kajal Aggarwal played the female lead character in Vamshi Paidipally’s Yevadu 2. The movie also cast Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Shruti Hassan in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a young man who receives a life-saving face transplant after he is critically injured and his girlfriend murdered in a vicious attack. Unrecognisable to his enemies, he sets out for revenge. The movie has a 5.5/10 rating on IMDb.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal And Chiranjeevi Starrer 'Khaidi No 150's Interesting Trivia

Sita (2019)

Kajal Aggarwal played the female lead character in Teja’s Sita. The movie also cast Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda and Mahesh Achanta in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the fate of Ram and Sita in light of various different discoveries. The movie has a 4.8/10 rating on IMDb.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.