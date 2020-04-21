Kajal Aggarwal’s Best Scenes From 'Sarocharu' That Are Unforgettable

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor and also managed to grab several Bollywood films too. She is seen in many Telugu films over the years.

In 2012, Kajal Aggarwal played the lead character in Parasuram’s Sarocharu, alongside Ravi Teja. The lead cast of the movie also includes Richa Gangopadhyay. The plot of the film revolved around Sandhyaa Arun and Karthik’s complicated love story. Kajal Aggarwal received many praises for her performance in the film. Here are the best scenes of Kajal Aggarwal from Sarocharu. Read ahead to know more-

Kajal Aggarwal’s best scenes from Sarocharu

Introduction scene

The way Kajal Aggarwal is introduced in the movie has said a lot about the character she is playing. She is a spoilt brat who is sleeping till late in the morning, with no plans of waking up anytime soon. It is when her mother calls her, is when kajal Aggarwal wakes up. Kajal gets dressed up and goes to college. But, she is late for her lecture as usual and is not allowed inside the classroom. However, Kajal has no regrets and she later joins her friends to have fun.

When Kajal Aggarwal comes to know about the truth

Kajal Aggarwal is clearly in love with Ravi Teja in the movie. But, Ravi Teja turns her down by saying that he is already married. However, when Kajal Aggarwal comes to know that he was lying about being married and is, in fact, single, it breaks her heart. She decided to leave him alone and never see his face again.

Climax

After three months of staying apart from each other, is when Kajal Aggarwal and Ravi Teja realise that they cannot live without each other. When Kajal comes to know that Ravi has moved to Ooty, she couldn’t help but run to Ooty to confess her love for him. Finally, the two live happily together.

