Kajal Aggarwal Starrer 'Magadheera’: Lesser-known Facts About The Film

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor and also managed to grab several Bollywood projects too. She is seen in many Telugu films over the years. She made her debut in the Telugu Film Industry with the film Lakshmi Kalyanam (2007), and since then she has never looked back. She has worked with several stars and has also won accolades for her performances.

In 2009, Kajal Aggarwal played the lead character in S. S. Rajamouli’s Magadheera. The movie’s lead cast also includes Ram Charan and Dev Gill. The plot of the film revolves around a bike stuntman who recalls his previous life as a warrior and pursues his love's reincarnation. A sinister figure from their shared past threatens to separate them forever. Here are some lesser-known facts about Magadheera. Read ahead to know more-

Magadheera’s lesser-known facts

Chiranjeevi is the father of lead actor Ram Charan. Chiranjeevi's cameo appearance during the first song number is made from a combination of new material and archive footage.

A part of Elliot Goldenthal's score from Alien 3 (1992) was used in the movie, without permission.

The movie was the highest-grossing Telugu movie at the time of its release.

The movie established Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the top league in TFI.

The movie marks as Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and SS Rajamouli first time collaboration.

Ram Charan used his horse named, Badal, for a war sequence in the movie.

Magadheera was the most expensive South Indian movie at the time of its release.

This movie is remade in Bengali as Yoddha: The Warrior.

