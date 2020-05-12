Kajal Aggarwal’s Three Best Scenes With Mahesh Babu From 'Brahmotsavam'

Kajal Aggarwal is seen in many Telugu films over the years. She made her debut in the Telugu Film Industry with the film, Lakshmi Kalyanam which released in 2007, and since then she has never looked back. She has worked with several stars and has also won accolades for her performances.

In 2016, Kajal Aggarwal played the lead character in Srikanth Addala’s Brahmotsavam, alongside Mahesh Babu. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also plays a pivotal role in the film. The plot of the film revolves around a man who in order to consolidate his position in the family, tries to arrange a marriage for his daughter, but the suitable boy he has in mind is already in love with another girl. Kajal Aggarwal received many praises for her performance in the film. Here are the best scenes of Kajal Aggarwal from Brahmotsavam. Read ahead to know more-

Kajal Aggarwal’s best scenes from Brahmotsavam

Kajal Aggarwal and Mahesh Babu see each other for the first time

Kajal Aggarwal is back to her home town, after becoming highly educated. As she comes back, her father tries to set her up for a job at his friend’s factory. Mahesh Babu is already an honest and sincere worker at the factory. Kajal and Mahesh Babu’s eyes meet, as they fall in love with each other on their first meeting.

Kajal Aggarwal teases Mahesh Babu

Kajal Aggarwal and Mahesh Babu are at a family dinner together. After dinner, the two decide to take a walk in the middle of the night, on the quiet road. While walking and talking, Kajal teases Mahesh Babu in a rather romantic manner. The scene is rather fun to watch.

Kajal Aggarwal breakup with Mahesh Babu

Kajal Aggarwal and Mahesh Babu are seen taking a walk all over the place, as Mahesh tries to make up the mood of the upset Kajal. The two finally stop near the waters, where Kajal finally breaks her silence. Kajal informs Mahesh that even though they love each other, the two can’t be together due to unfortunate reasons.

