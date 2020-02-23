Times When Alia Bhatt Rocked Her Looks Without Jewellery, See Pics

Alia Bhatt is merrily enjoying the non-stop anthem of achievement in Bollywood as her hard work is truly showing up. The actor, on Sunday, shared a slew of pictures flaunting her recently bagged Filmfare award. Not to miss Alia's stunning gown that stormed the internet. She opted for a neat hairdo and ditched accessories. Take a look at all the times when Alia Bhatt rocked her attire even without accessories.

Times when Alia Bhatt rocked her outfits without jewellery

Only recently, Alia Bhatt pulled off a thigh-high slit for the Filmfare Awards Night 2020. She opted for a neat hairdo and wore high heels. Without any accessories and minimal makeup, the Brahmastra star looked gorgeous.

Alia Bhatt carried an all-black attire for one of her shoots. The Highway actor kept her makeup super minimal and tied a neat ponytail. With no accessories, she looked perfect.

Once again, Alia Bhatt posed in a poised manner for another photoshoot. She wore a white shirt with a strapless pink top on it. She opted for a messy high bun. With no makeup and accessories, her pictures made a lot of buzz.

Alia dolled up for the MAMI event wearing a ruffle top with dotted trousers. All eyes were on her sleek pencil heels that complimented her attire. With her signature ponytail and no accessories, the actor shelled out some major boss-lady vibes.

For the star-studded IIFA awards night, Alia Bhatt pulled off a netted frilly gown. She opted for a hair braid and let her tresses fall on her cheeks. With minimal makeup and bold nail colour, Alia's outfit received pouring love from fans.

(Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

