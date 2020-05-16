Vicky Kaushal's B'day, Deepika's Throwback Post & Other B'wood Recap Of The Day

The entire world is on lockdown due to the global pandemic. However, the entertainment new stories always keep coming in. Celebrities are using social media more than before. Here is the daily entertainment recap for today.ie. May 16, 2020.

Also Read | Weekend Recap: Rana Daggubati’s Social Media Posts This Week That Made His Fans Go 'awww!'

Daily Entertainment Recap - May 16, 2020

Vicky Kaushal’s birthday

Vicky Kaushal was born on May 16, 1988, and celebrates his 32nd birthday today. The actor is known for his performances in Masaan (2015), Raazi (2018), Sanju (2018) and Uri: The Surgical Strick which earned him a National Award for Best Actor. Fans poured their love as they wished the promising star. Several Bollywood celebrities too wished Vicky today. The list includes his rumoured love interest Katrina Kaif, Pachtaoge co-star Nora Fatehi and Dangal fame Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Deepika Padukone’s throwback picture with Aamir Khan

Deepika Padukone shared a throwback picture from 2013. In it, the Padukone family is seen accompanied by Aamir Khan. She captioned the picture, “Major throwback to 1st January, 2000.

I was 13 & awkward.I still am. He was having lunch.Curd Rice to be precise.I was hungry, like I always am.But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask...ðŸ˜„ #random #anecdote @_aamirkhan”[sic]. Deepika and Aamir are among the top names in Bollywood but they have not appeared in a film together. Check out the post below.

Also Read | Weekend Recap: Samantha Akkineni & Other Regional Actors's Top Social Media Posts

Anushka Sharma and Paatal Lok teams’ success party in quarantine

Amazon Prime Video’s neo-noir web series, Paatal Lok started streaming yesterday. Produced by Anushka Sharma under her Clean Slate Filmz banner, the show received rave reviews from the audiences.

Paatal Lok team celebrated the success of the show through a video call. Anushka shared a picture with the caption, “What 'Success party's' look like in these times .PAATAL LOK streaming NOW on @primevideoin !! Had a blast with this incredible team of ours @kans26 #sudipsharma @jaideepahlawat @prositroy @avinasharun24fps @manojmittra @saurabhma @nowitsabhi @mukundgupta @its_just_roo @maria.tharakan @polome_b

@vahishaikh @hardik.sadhwani @ankitmalik3 ðŸ™Œ” [sic]. Paatal Lok stars Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and others.

Also Read | Gaurav Wadhwa And Other Indian Television Actors Whose Posts Went Viral This Week

Kartik Aaryan shaves his beard

Love Aaj Kal (2020) star Kartik Aaryan was seemingly confused about whether to shave his beard, that he grew in this quarantine period, or not. He shared a post in which the actor mentioned that his family is not giving him food as he refuses to trim beard and even kept a poll for the same. However, the Punchnama star has finally shaved his beard and revealed it in his hilarious style. Check his video below.

Also Read | Fans Demanding Justice For CarryMinati And Other Top Viral Stories Of The Past Week

Malang Trends at No.1 on Netflix

Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. It is a romantic psychological thriller film helmed by Mohit Suri. Released in February 2020, Malang started streaming on Netflix yesterday. Soon the film has reached the top spot on the OTT platform’s top ten trending list. Disha thanked the fans for the same on her Instagram story.

Filming and production in Bollywood is currently shut down due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Several movies have been delayed with new release dates yet to be announced. Films like Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi are confirmed to hit digital platform missing their theatrical release. More films are speculated to release directly on digital platforms.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.