Ex-Roadie Ayushmann Khurrana Shares If Jeetu Is Roadies-material, Watch Video

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is one actor whose work has been highly appreciated by fans and critics alike. Over a career span of eight years, Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a niche for himself with his stupendous performances on the silver screen. He is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In one of his recent interviews, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed whether his co-actor Jitendra Kumar can be a roadie or no.

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana's Teacher Reveals He Enacted "Pushpa, I Hate Tears" Scene For A Project

While promoting Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, ex-roadie Ayushmann Khurrana was asked if his co-star Jitendra Kumar is apt to become a roadie or no. Ayushamann Khurrana tackled the question with quite an ease. He replied saying, “Jaisa inhone Kaam Kiya hai film ke andar, ye roadie hai, banchuke hai”. It translates to “with the kind of Jitendra’s performance in Subh Mangal Saavdhan, it is apt to say that he is a roadie. He has become one because of his hard work”.

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana Flaunts Pride Flag On His T-shirt, Gives A Bold Message ‘love Is Love’

Have a look at Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar's video here:

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana Considers 'Shubh Mangal Zayda Saavdhan' A Giant Leap For Indian Cinema

About Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Helmed by Hemant Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is produced under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and T-series. Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, the film features Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in prominent roles. The movie will theatrically release on February 21, 2020.

The plot of the movie presents the life of a gay couple. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan depicts their struggle to convince their families to accept them. One of the boy’s family forces him to marry a girl. Will their love prevail against all odds? We will have to wait and watch.

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar Romance In Train In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.