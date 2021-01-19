EXCLUSIVE: Subhash Ghai On Nepotism Debate: 'It's Been Replaced With System Of Merit'

Subhash Ghai is one of India's most renowned and revered filmmakers. Ghai's movies have ruled the hearts of Indian audiences for almost four decades now. The veteran filmmaker recently talked about the whole nepotism debate in Bollywood in an exclusive interview with Republic World. For all the people who are wondering about what Subhash Ghai had to say about the nepotism in Bollywood debate, here is everything you need to know about it.

Subhash Ghai talks about Nepotism in Bollywood

During his exclusive interview, Subhash Ghai was asked about what has fuelled the fire of whole nepotism in Bollywood debate. Responding to this, Subhash Ghai mentioned that the nepotism has been replaced with a system of merit. He said, “Over the years, the Indian film industry has grown to be one of the world’s largest, with some of the most talented people in the world working on productions. This has also meant that competition is intense and that the sort of money that goes into creating each film is massive. In this scenario, I don’t believe that nepotism is a factor. Instead, it’s been replaced by a system of merit, that sees the best and most deserving person assigned any given job.”

Also Read | 'Proud To Announce': Subhash Ghai Posts Details Of Next Production Venture '36 Farm House'

Also Read | As PM Modi Called 'most Popular World Leader' By US Co, Subhash Ghai, Ashoke Pandit React

Subhash Ghai's news

Subhash Ghai's latest venture is going to be a Hindi movie titled 36 Farmhouse. He took to his official Twitter handle and announced the news to everyone. The movie will be directed by ace Gujarati director Vipul Mehta. Subhash Ghai will be producing the movie via his banner Mukta Arts. His tweet read as, “We are proud to announce our new movie titled 36 FARMHOUSE @MuktaArtsLtd in association with #ZEE STUDIOS to be directed by ace director #VIPUL MEHTA given a biggest grosser to Gujrati Cinema ever with comedy-drama film Chaal Jeevi Laiye running in 75 week in cinema,” Here is a look at Subhash Ghai’s Twitter.

Subhash Ghai's latest project

We are proud to announce our new hindi movie titled”36 FARMHOUSE’ @MuktaArtsLtd in Associaton with #ZEE STUDIOS to be directed by ace director #VIPUL MEHTA given a biggest grosser to Gujrati Cinema ever with comedy drama film CHAAL JEEVI LAIYE running in 75 week in cinema 🎥🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/h4GnrWlDY1 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) January 18, 2021

Also Read | Subhash Ghai Pens Note As 'Hero' Clocks 37 Years, Jackie Shroff Expresses Gratitude

Also Read | Subhash Ghai Sets Up Mukta A2 Cinema Multiplex As His Banner 'Mukta Arts' Clocks 42 Years

Subhash Ghai's movies

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has also given several hit movies as a producer like Shreyas Talpade-starrer Iqbal, Akshay Kumar’s Aitraaz as well as Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty’s debut film Hero among others. He has also directed various popular movies like Karma, Karz, Ram Lakhan, Taal, Pardes, etc. His outstanding work in Indian cinema has also earned him several awards and accolades.

Promo Image Credits: PR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.