'Proud To Announce': Subhash Ghai Posts Details Of Next Production Venture '36 Farm House'

Ace Filmmaker Subhash Ghai on January 18 announced his new project as a producer titled 36 Farm House. The filmmaker took to Twitter and shared his excitement about presenting his next which will be directed by Gujarati filmmaker Vipul Mehta. In the post, Subhash Ghai wrote that he is proud to announce his new Hindi movie titled 36 Farmhouse which will be under his banner Mukta Arts.

Subhash Ghai announces new film

In the post, he wrote, “We are proud to announce our new Hindi movie titled”36 FARMHOUSE’ @MuktaArtsLtd in Associaton with #ZEE STUDIOS to be directed by ace director #VIPUL MEHTA given a biggest grosser to Gujrati Cinema ever with comedy-drama film Chaal Jeevi Laiye running in 75 weeks in cinema.” The ace director is known for helming films like Karz, Ram Lakhan, Taal, among others were some of his iconic films that have created marks on Indian cinema. Vipul Mehta Mehta is widely known for his work in Gujarati cinema with films like Chaal Jeevi Laiye!, Carry On Kesar, Best of Luck Laalu.

Read: Subhash Ghai Sets Up Mukta A2 Cinema Multiplex As His Banner 'Mukta Arts' Clocks 42 Years

Read: As PM Modi Called 'most Popular World Leader' By US Co, Subhash Ghai, Ashoke Pandit React

We are proud to announce our new hindi movie titled”36 FARMHOUSE’ @MuktaArtsLtd in Associaton with #ZEE STUDIOS to be directed by ace director #VIPUL MEHTA given a biggest grosser to Gujrati Cinema ever with comedy drama film CHAAL JEEVI LAIYE running in 75 week in cinema 🎥🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/h4GnrWlDY1 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) January 18, 2021

He is also credited as a screenplay writer of popular daily soaps Kkavyanjali starring Anita Hassanandani and Eijaz Khan as well as Sanjeeda Sheikh’s Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. Earlier, Subhash Ghai, who founded his iconic production house Mukta Arts on Oct. 24, 1978, celebrated the completion of 42 years with a beautiful surprise for the people. On the special occasion, the veteran filmmaker issued a statement on the official Twitter handle of the banner and spoke about his journey in the entertainment industry over the years. The note also informed fans that the banner is all set to open cinema multiplexes by maintaining all safety norms with the name Mukta A2 Cinema.

Read: Subhash Ghai Pens Note As 'Hero' Clocks 37 Years, Jackie Shroff Expresses Gratitude

Read: Vijay Sethupathi's '96 To Pizza: Top 5 Films That Were Remade In Telugu & Other Languages

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.