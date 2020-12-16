Subhash Ghai Pens Note As 'Hero' Clocks 37 Years, Jackie Shroff Expresses Gratitude

The iconic 1983 film Hero which marked the debut of actor Jackie Shroff clocked 37 years of its release on December 16. Ace director Subhash Ghai who was the director of the film took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt post while recalling some of the memorable moments while filming the iconic movie with Meenakshi Seshadri and Jackie Shroff.

Film Hero clocks 37 years

In the post, the Pardes director wrote, “37 years of being #HERO In music ever haunting FLUTE of #HERO In songs evergreen #LAMBI JUDAI In making of a HERO #JACKIE SHROFF In breaking box office record Ran 75 WEEKS in Chennai In establishing a top banner @MuktaArtsLtd. Congratulations all Grateful SG.”

Apart from Subhash, Jackie Shroff also took to the microblogging site to express his gratitude to Subhash Ghai for giving him an opportunity to showcase his talent. Thanking the director, Jackie wrote, “Respects Always to the man @SubhashGhai1 who made dust into a star. #37YearsOfHero.”

Respects Always to the man @SubhashGhai1 who made dust into a star.🙏#37YearsOfHero — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) December 16, 2020

The 1983 film follows a hitman played by Jackie Shroff, hired by a gangster to kidnap Radha, the daughter of the police chief, played by Meenakshi. By using his daughter, the gangster aims to settle scores with the policeman. Jackie later ends up falling in love with her and turns into a good person. The Hero was remade three times, once in Telugu where actor Vikram starred alongside Akkineni Nagarjuna, then in Kannada with Ranadheera and V Ravichandran, and again in Hindi, which was helmed by Nikhil Advani, starring Suraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in lead roles.

