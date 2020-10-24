Subhash Ghai sets up Mukta A2 Cinema multiplex as his banner 'Mukta Arts' clocks 42 years

Subhash Ghai, who founded his iconic production house Mukta Arts on Oct. 24, 1978, celebrated the completion of 42 years with a beautiful surprise for the people. On the special occasion, the veteran filmmaker issued a statement on the official Twitter handle of the banner and spoke about his journey in the entertainment industry over the years. The note also informed fans that the banner is all set to open cinema multiplexes by maintaining all safety norms with the name Mukta A2 Cinema.

Subhash Ghai to set up cinema multiplex

The statement started with a promise to people to stay in touch no matter what difficulty arises in between. It read, “Can we be out of touch of our experiences in watching the Motion pictures on the big screen which takes us to a big cinema theatre with complete lights off and then fill up with the sparking lights on the big screen with big stories and stars and roaring sound with bigger thrills and clapping people around us? “

The statement stated that due to the unprecedented lockdown because of the deadly virus, there was a period when people were out of touch for more than 200 days. The COVID-19 forced the people to stay at home and made all to watch good bad ugly shows on small screens even if people missed the larger than life experience of watching the film I theatres, the fragrance of cinema halls, popcorn, delicious snacks, and fellow enthusiast cine-goers around.

The note then briefly explained some of the iconic films that were directed by the filmmaker in the last four decades which has changed the perspective of Indian cinema. Subhash made some of the classic films like Karz, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudager, Khalnayak, Pardes, Taal, and Yuvraaj and heading the glorious march of Mukat Arts Ltd producing 42 blockbusters. Further, it explained that apart from making films, the director also set up an International Film and Media School named Whistling Woods International. After giving his best, the statement informed that on the completion of 42 years of the banner, the ace filmmaker has decided to set a Mukta A2 cinema multiplex chain with the best of facilities and comforts for cine lovers.

So now we wish to be back to the big entertainment. Giving the best experience to the cine-goers, Subhash said, “I really feel proud of my entire team of Mukta A2 Cinema coming back with a bigger passion to open Cinema halls but with all precautions under SOP and special individual care for our cine-goers. I am sure that cine lovers will be more comfortable and cheerful while watching our big entertainment for constant two and a half hours with no disturbance around but experiencing the magic of cinema in real sense.”

