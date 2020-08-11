Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani Opens Up About OTT Platforms Becoming New Theatres For Filmmakers

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Tanuj Virwani shared his opinion on the OTT platforms becoming new theatres for filmmakers and audiences. The actor denied that he does not feel so and said that it is just a phase. He also talked about how cinema and OTT are completely different.

Tanuj Virwani comments on OTT vs theatres

Tanuj Virwani said, “No! they are very different makings first of all. I believe that certain content requires a big screen whereas there is certain content that requires an OTT platform because maybe a longer format of storytelling or just the style of storytelling. Right now what is happening is because of the situation. It is less driven by choice and more by compulsion because people do not want to just have a readymade film lined, they just want to get it out because there is so much money at stake.”

Tanuj Virwani further added, “Hopefully once everything gets back to normal and we start going back to cinemas, this wouldn’t be an emerging trend. I think it’s just a short term solution. I feel there is an eco-system in the industry where both web series and films will co-exist. Both will have their audience and in any way, they will receive a good response from the audience.”

Tanuj Virwani talks about Inside Edge 3

Talking about Inside Edge 3, Tanuj Virwani said, “It is a natural progression of the storyline as well as Vayu’s character. There would be a certain maturity that comes along as he becomes full-time captain of the Mumbai Mavericks. Obviously he is no longer responsible for his own performance but for the performance of the entire team.” Tanuj Virwani further gave more insights about his character and said, “He starts getting more serious in his relationship with Mantra.” Talking about Inside Edge 3 being a natural progression, he stated that, “This is the beauty of long-format storytelling, you get to explore how characters and story evolve over a period of time. As a character, it is really fascinating for me to do that.”

On the work front

Apart from Inside Edge 3, Tanuj Virwani will be next seen in Code M Season 2 alongside Jennifer Winget. He will also be featured in Cartel with Rithvik Dhanjani, Supriya Pathak, and Pranati Rai. Tanuj Virwani was also set for shooting two web series in UAE -7th Sense and Line of Fire, however, it was put on hold due to pandemic. He will also be playing a negative role for the first time in his career in the web show Kamathipura. It also stars Meera Chopra in the lead role.

