Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani Drops Hints About 'Code M' Season 2; Read Details Here

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Tanuj Virwani recently talked about his upcoming web show Code M season 2. The actor was featured alongside Jennifer Winget in the first season of Code M. He mentioned that Code M season 2 will have a new conspiracy.

Tanuj Virwani opens up about Code M season 2

Talking about Code M season 2 storyline, Tanuj Virwani mentioned, “There would be a new case that needs to be solved.” He further denied saying much about the upcoming season as they have not yet started shooting for Code M season 2. Furthermore, Tanuj Virwani said, “It is definitely not going to be just a rehash of the first season. It is moving into a new, interesting and emotional direction.”

Actor drops a 'potential spoiler'

Talking about his character, Tanuj Virwani revealed that there would be a variation in his character. Calling it a ‘potential spoiler’, he said, “You will get to see a new version of my character.” Tanuj Virwani further commented on the new additions into the Code M Season 2 cast and said that he is not aware of any new additions. However, makers have approached a few new people for season 2 of Code M.

Also Read| 'Inside Edge' Actor Tanuj Virwani Working On Animated Comic Films While In Lockdown

Tanuj on rumours of dating Code M co-star Jennifer Winget

When Tanuj Virwani's Code M series was premiered, there were several rumours about the actor dating his co-star Jennifer Winget. Time and again, the duo has gained headlines regarding the same. Talking about the same, the Inside Edge actor said, "I like to keep my professional and personal life different. There was a time when I was extremely open about things like if I am seeing someone or anything that happens in my personal life."

Also Read| Rati Agnihotri Gives Cooking Classes To Son Tanuj Virwani Via Video Call

He further added, "After a point, I realised it is not yielding the best for me personally. She (Jennifer) and me both know what equation we share and that's what matters. It is not something we lose sleep over or think too much about. People can speculate as much as they want to."

Also Read| 'Beyhadh 2' Star Jennifer Winget's First Look In Web Series 'Code M' Revealed; Pics Inside

About Code M

Code M has been directed by Akshay Choubey and developed by Ekta Kapoor. The show features Jennifer Winget, Rajat Kapoor, Seema Biswas and Tanuj Virwani. The plot of the show revolves around an Army lawyer, Monica Mehra, gets roped in to solve, what seems like an open and shut case, of the death of an army officer and two militant suspects, killed in an encounter. However, as the facts unfold, she realises that the case is way more complex than what it appears to be. Tanuj Virwani in Code M portrays the role of legal counsel Angad Sandhu.

Also Read| Tanuj Virwani Of 'Inside Edge' Fame Gives 'insider' View On Nepotism; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.