Priyanka Chopra Jonas Opens Up On Getting Lead Roles: 'Took Lot Of Breaking Down Of Doors'

Global Icon Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 02, 2021, where she went on to share a post about her conversation with filmmaker Ava DuVernay. In the post, Priyanka revealed details about her recently released film, The White Tiger, and about getting global recognition. Along with the pictures, the actor went on to reveal details about the same in the caption section.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared her quotes from the Spotlight, where she revealed details about how her film has been receiving praise and how she experienced her initial days in Hollywood. She revealed that she could not even imagine this movie getting this kind of a budget five years ago, ‘with a full Indian cast, an Iranian director, shot in India’.

She said that it took Netflix to believe that a global story could have that power. She is so glad that she could be at the precipice of this change because, she revealed, literally five years ago when she started looking for work within America, she experienced being told that ‘getting lead parts is very hard internationally with brown and black people’. Priyanka also went on to reveal saying that she is so glad to be at the helm of one of the first. She also gets teary-eyed when she talks about it, especially because it took a lot of breaking down of doors to get the opportunity that she did, she shared. She also hopes that the next generation of actors would never have to hear that.

Along with the post, Priyanka also wrote, “This woman is formidable! Talking with my fellow EP on #TheWhiteTiger @ava about all the things that inspire us to do what we do every day was so exciting to me. We are so grateful for all the love The White Tiger has received”. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently seen in The White Tiger, which has been garnering heaps of praise and positive reviews since its release. The film is based on the book of the same name and also stars Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The other ventures in the actor’s kitty include Matrix 4, about which she has been tight-lipped. Recently, she also kickstarted work on the much-awaited series Citadel.

