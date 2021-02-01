Mithila Palkar And Mallika Dua Visit YouTuber Pal Prajakta Koli & Family In Thane; Watch

Tribhanga actor Mithila Palkar spent her Sunday right as she, along with Mallika Dua, visited her YouTuber pal Prajakta Koli in Thane, Mumbai. Yesterday, the BFF trio reunited to spend some quality time with each other and gave fans a sneak-peek into their we-time as well on Instagram. Furthermore, Prajakta also shared a video of Mithila wherein the latter is seen jamming with the former's family as she crooned to Talat Mahmood's iconic song Jalte Hain Jiske Liye from the film Sujata.

Mithila Palkar reveals the 'only reason' why she'd go to Thane 'willingly'

Content creators Mithila Palkar, Mallika Dua, and Prajakta Koli's friendship has not been a secret from the world as the BFF trio often hang out with each other. Yesterday, i.e. January 31, 2021, the girl gang decided to reunite at YouTuber MostlySane aka Prajakta Koli's 'home sweet home', and shared glimpses of the same with fans on Instagram. In the same picture shared by three on their respective Instagram handles, the trio is seen posing for the camera with their face masks on by striking a goofy pose.

While Prajakta sported a mustard-yellow printed top with a pair of blue jeans and flats, Mallika rocked a printed white Nike tee with blue jeans and white sneakers. Furthermore, Mithila donned a sleeves black top over a pair of black jeans and flats. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, the Chopsticks actor wrote, "Only reason I'd go all the way to Thane...willingly!", while the Mismatched actor wrote, "Spend Sunday with the didis".

Take a look:

On the other hand, in Mallika Dua's latest IG post with Prajakta and Mithila, the actor-comedian revealed what they discuss with each other. She wrote, "We don't argue on Bombay vs Delhi. We discuss fish vs shrimp and choose both. How is my Marathi? Google Tai taught me". Furthermore, she also shared a mirror selfie with Mithila Palkar and Prajakta Koli on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "My heart and tummy are full of love, 3 types of macchhi, bhaakri, prawn, pineapple wine, ice cream and giggles. Oh and my Marathi is top-notch (in my head)".

Check out Mallika's IG story below:

