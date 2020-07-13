Kartik Aaryan Shares His Wedding Plan, Says Lockdown 'best Time' To Get Married

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on microblogging site, Twitter, on last Sunday. Many of Kartik Aaryan's fans asked interesting questions about his personal and professional life. Amid this, the actor added a pinch of humour while answering a few questions. Kartik Aaryan said that the lockdown is the 'best time' to get married and also asserted that he may have a baby too during the lockdown.

Kartik Aaryan's wedding plan

Interestingly, a fan of Kartik Aaryan asked him about his marriage plan, to which, the actor replied, “Actually abhi best time hai. Kharcha nahi hoga (Actually, now is the best time. There will be no expenses) #AskKartik.” On the other side, a fan asked Kartik to comment on the rumour which stated that he got secretly married. Poking fun at his fan's query, Kartik penned a reply that read, "Jis hisaab se chal raha hai lagta hai Bachcha bhi lockdown mein ho jayega (The way things are going, it looks like I will have a baby during the lockdown as well) #AskKartik"

Check out Kartik Aaryan's tweet about marriage & baby plan

Actually abhi best time hai

Kharcha nahi hoga #AskKartik https://t.co/np5KnXtpmA — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) July 11, 2020

Jis hisaab se chal raha hai lagta hai Bachcha bhi lockdown mein ho jayega #AskKartik https://t.co/djTba3D7gZ — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) July 11, 2020

Kartik Aaryan's fans are quite excited to get any lead for his wedding plans as a few days back his interview with a renowned journalist grabbed the attention of many. Kartik Aaryan revealed that his mother also often asked him to get married during the lockdown. Apart from giving a dose of entertainment to his fans, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor also gave a sneak peek into the upcoming episode of his chat show, Koki Poochega. When asked to share his piece of mind on mental health, Kartik stated, "Extremely important conversation A #KokiPoochega episode on the subject is coming soon".

Kartik Aaryan's projects

On the professional front, the 29-year-old actor was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali-directorial Love Aaj Kal. The film also featured Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda along with the debutant Arushi Sharma in the lead. The film received a mixed response from the critics and did not perform well at the box-office.

Kartik has numerous projects in his kitty. He will romance Kiara Advani in the sequel of 2007's hit horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Veteran actor Tabu will be seen playing a pivotal character in Aneez Bazmee's next directorial venture. On the other side, Kartik will also join hands with Janhvi Kapoor for a Dharma Production film, titled Dostana 2.

