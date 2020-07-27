Kartik Aaryan To Play Allu Arjun's Role In 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'?

Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was released earlier this year, was an enormous hit with both the audience and critics. There have been several reports that Kartik Aaryan has been approached for the sequel of the film. However, according to recent reports, the actor has already signed for the film.

Kartik Aaryan to star in Bollywood remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo?

If recent reports are to be believed then, actor Kartik Aaryan has closed on the deal for the Bollywood remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. As soon as the Telugu original became a hit, news of a remake in Hindi started hitting the headlines. Reportedly, Rohit Dhawan will be directing the Hindi remake. The producers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Aravind, and S Radha Krishna will be banking the remake as well.

According to several reports, Kartik Aaryan was approached with the role of Bantu, which was played by Allu Arjun, before the lockdown came into force. Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan signed in on the deal last week. The actor is currently working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Bollywood remake is expected to go on floors by 2021.

Reportedly, the makers behind the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are also looking for someone to fill in the shoes of Sushanth who played the role of Raj Manohar. There are several reports that Aparshakti Khurana and Angad Bedi are being considered for the role. On the other hand, veteran actor Paresh Rawal might step in as Bantu’s father. If several reports are to be believed, then the makers of the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo want to keep the news under the sheets and will make an official announcement in September.

In a previous interview with Anupama Chopra with an online portal in May 2020, Kartik Aaryan was asked whether he will be a part of the Bollywood version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Back then, the actor has said that he has only read reports about the remake and that he is being considered for the role. He had, however, added that he can see no one else other than himself play the role of Bantu. Aaryan has also expressed his desire to star in the remake by adding that he has been “hunting” for the film too.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film was released on Sankranti earlier this year and went on to become an enormous box-office hit. The soundtrack of the film was a huge hit as well. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is reportedly one of the highest-grossing Telugu films till date.

