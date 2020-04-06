Amitabh Bachchan Pledges To Help 1 Lakh Daily Wage Workers During COVID-19 Crisis

With every business shut down amid lockdown, daily wage workers who have no way of earning a living, are the worst hit amidst the Coronavirus crisis. In order to help them, Amitabh Bachchan pledged to support 1,00,000 daily wage workers, belonging to the All India Film Employees Confederation, and their family by providing them with ration every month.

As per reports, a statement released by Sony Pictures Networks said that they will support the initiative. According to the statement, the initiative by Amitabh Bachchan “We Are One” is being supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers. It also said that the initiative by Amitabh Bachchan will fund a month's ration for 1,00,000 households across the country.

The statement also added that with help of the commercial tie-ups with leading hypermarkets and grocery stores in India, there is a digital barcoded coupon that is being distributed to a list of workers who have been verified through the All India Film Employees Confederation. It was also reported that monetary aid will also be given to families to those in need.

Also read | Robert Irwin Posts Selfie With Tortoise Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Netizens All Hearts

Also read | ‘Wonderful’: National Orchestra Of France Performs Virtually Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

A short film by Bollywood celebs

It was also revealed that there is a short film that has been conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey. The short film will feature Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mammootty, Shiv Raj Kumar, Sonali Kulkarni, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, and Diljit Dosanjh. As per reports, the short film will air on Sony Network and will spread social awareness on maintaining social distancing and personal hygiene.

Also read | Irish Citizens Throw Bingo Party Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

Also read | Vicky Kaushal Spends Some Quality Time With His "fans" During Coronavirus Lockdown

Also read | Lisa Ray Reminisces Happy Times Before Coronavirus Lockdown In This Heartfelt Post; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.