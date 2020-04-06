The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Amitabh Bachchan Pledges To Help 1 Lakh Daily Wage Workers During COVID-19 Crisis

Bollywood News

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is known for his charitable work that he does to help the people of India and seems like he has done it again. Read here.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
amitabh bachchan

With every business shut down amid lockdown, daily wage workers who have no way of earning a living, are the worst hit amidst the Coronavirus crisis. In order to help them, Amitabh Bachchan pledged to support 1,00,000 daily wage workers, belonging to the All India Film Employees Confederation, and their family by providing them with ration every month.

As per reports, a statement released by Sony Pictures Networks said that they will support the initiative. According to the statement, the initiative by Amitabh Bachchan “We Are One” is being supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers. It also said that the initiative by Amitabh Bachchan will fund a month's ration for 1,00,000 households across the country.

The statement also added that with help of the commercial tie-ups with leading hypermarkets and grocery stores in India, there is a digital barcoded coupon that is being distributed to a list of workers who have been verified through the All India Film Employees Confederation. It was also reported that monetary aid will also be given to families to those in need. 

Also read | Robert Irwin Posts Selfie With Tortoise Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Netizens All Hearts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Also read | ‘Wonderful’: National Orchestra Of France Performs Virtually Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

A short film by Bollywood celebs

It was also revealed that there is a short film that has been conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey. The short film will feature Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mammootty, Shiv Raj Kumar, Sonali Kulkarni, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, and Diljit Dosanjh. As per reports, the short film will air on Sony Network and will spread social awareness on maintaining social distancing and personal hygiene.

Also read | Irish Citizens Throw Bingo Party Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Also read | Vicky Kaushal Spends Some Quality Time With His "fans" During Coronavirus Lockdown

Also read |  Lisa Ray Reminisces Happy Times Before Coronavirus Lockdown In This Heartfelt Post; Read

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
'CHINESE VIRUS GO BACK': BJP MLA
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19 again, discharged from hospital quarantine
KANIKA KAPOOR DISCHARGED
PM Modi
PM'S 5-POINT APPEAL TO BJP CADRE
Ranvir Shorey, Richa Chadha, other stars troll BJP leader for holding torch march
BJP LEADER TROLLED BY CELEBS
Shashi Tharoor
BIBEK DEBROY HITS BACK AT CRITICS