Amitabh Bachchan Retweets An Image About #9PM9minutes, Twitter Reacts

Amitabh Bachchan is an active social media user. In a recent tweet, Senior Bachchan retweeted a post that had the image of the map of India highlighted in the world map. It was shared by him after the 9 PM 9 Minutes event initiated by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi during the coronavirus lockdown. The actor captioned it, 'The World sees us .. we are ONE". While Amitabh Bachchan did not say that the image is what India looked like due to the lamp lighting exercise, Twitterati interpreted it as such. They thought that the actor claimed that India was lit up and began informing him that is was fake.

Here is what Amitabh Bachchan posted:

The World sees us .. we are ONE .. https://t.co/68k9NagfkI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 5, 2020

His fans and followers were quick to react to this tweet, misinterpreting it to be of the country lit up due to diyas and candles. Many thought to point out that was a fake image. There were others who asked him to be careful about what he shares and also how they expect him to behave responsibly. Here are some tweets:

And this is FAKE, sojao sir 😂 — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) April 5, 2020

That's true but this is an old pic...I guess. — Deepika Singh Rajawat (@DeepikaSRajawat) April 5, 2020

Wah re editing wale baaki sari country me light thi...India me torch ki roshni me unse jyada roshni ho gyi... — Donaldendra Trumpodi (@iamrohiiitttt) April 5, 2020

Breaking News:- NASA just released this picture of Corona leaving India.

Proud moment @SrBachchan

-संदेशवाहक pic.twitter.com/LUCl4ClLgv — काकावाणी 2.0 (@007AliSohrab) April 5, 2020

Sir, ik vinti karte hai aap se, kripya Whatsapp ka upayog karna band kare. — Owais Khursheed (@owaiskhursheed5) April 5, 2020

There were fans, however, who supported Amitabh's act of innocence. They also said that it is his love for the country.

I can understand your love for the Country. Stay real around fake.. — Deepika Singh Rajawat (@DeepikaSRajawat) April 5, 2020

Let it be Nil Ben. It is very cute and innocent — Dhaval Patel (@dhaval241086) April 5, 2020

Source: Amitabh Bachchan Twitter

