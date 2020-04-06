The Debate
Amitabh Bachchan Retweets An Image About #9PM9minutes, Twitter Reacts

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan retweeted an image of India's map being highlighted in the dark world after the 9PM9minutes event on April 5. Here are Twitterati's reactions.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai
amitabh bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is an active social media user. In a recent tweet, Senior Bachchan retweeted a post that had the image of the map of India highlighted in the world map. It was shared by him after the 9 PM 9 Minutes event initiated by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi during the coronavirus lockdown. The actor captioned it, 'The World sees us .. we are ONE". While Amitabh Bachchan did not say that the image is what India looked like due to the lamp lighting exercise, Twitterati interpreted it as such. They thought that the actor claimed that India was lit up and began informing him that is was fake.

ALSO READ | '9 Minutes For India': Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Hema Malini Stand Against COVID-19

Here is what Amitabh Bachchan posted:

ALSO READ | When Aishwarya, Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan Walked Barefoot For 4 Hours To Siddhivinayak

His fans and followers were quick to react to this tweet, misinterpreting it to be of the country lit up due to diyas and candles. Many thought to point out that was a fake image. There were others who asked him to be careful about what he shares and also how they expect him to behave responsibly. Here are some tweets:

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's 'homeopathy Tweet' Gets Internet Talking, Leaves Netizens Divided 

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Healthcare Workers In 'Coolie' Style Amid Lockdown; See Post 

There were fans, however, who supported Amitabh's act of innocence. They also said that it is his love for the country.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Urges Fans To Stay Home But With A Quirky Twist | See Post

Source: Amitabh Bachchan Twitter

 

 

