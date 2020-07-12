Alia Bhatt-Varun, Sushant-Shraddha: Famous Pairs That Featured In Arijit Singh's Songs

Arijit Singh is a famous singer who made his Bollywood debut with the song Phir Mohabbat in the year 2011. Since then, there was no looking back for the singer. Today, his melodies rank on the top of his fans' playlists. The artist has lent his beautiful and soulful voice to various actors. Here are some songs that are sung by him that fetaure the famous pairs in Bollywood films.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Or Alia Bhatt: Who Is Rocking This Colour Blocked Blazer?

Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are among the most loved and talented youngsters in the Hindi film industry. The duo has appeared together in many chartbusters songs which have featured the soulful voice of Arijit Singh. Roke Na Ruke Naina was a hit song of Arijit Singh from the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania. It featured Varun and Alia in pivotal roles.

Samjhawan was another iconic song sung by Arijit Singh in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Arijit’s voice in this track gave a different vibe to this beautiful song. Apart from this, Alia also sang her version in the movie. Samjhawan was a romantic song sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal while Sharib Toshi and Jawad Ahmed composed the music.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Wishes Arjun Kapoor On Birthday, Wants Him To Have "hap Hap Happy Life", See

Shraddha Kapoor-Sushant Singh Rajput

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore had two beautiful songs sung by Arijit Singh. One of them was Woh Din, which began with an acoustic guitar solo and went on to reminisce the carefree days of college life. Arijit Singh's song become a hit among his fans after the release.

Another song featuring Sushant and Shraddha was Khairiyat from the same film. The song was a sort of a heartbreak and separation number with a beautiful melodic touch composed by Pritam. The lyrics were penned to tug at the heartstriongs of listeners by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Arijit’s emotive and soulful rendition makes the song even classier.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Flexibility Stuns Many On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; See Throwback Video

Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal had many songs sung by Arijit Singh. First up was Shayad that saw Arijit Singh deliver in his usual dependable fashion. Irshad Kamil’s heart-touching words worked beautifully with Pritam’s soulful composition.

Arijit Singh also crooned two back-to-back tracks, ‘Rahogi Meri’ and ‘Haan Tum Ho’ for this film. Like many other songs of him, the usual romantic mood that was created in these love songs. Moreover, the soundtrack of the film concluded with a bang though with Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh coming together for ‘Haan Main Galat’, which was a new-age version of ‘Twist’ that had made considerable waves back in the year 2009. The song turned out to be a perfect version of the original.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Vs Alia Bhatt: Who Pulled Off The White Shirt Look Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.