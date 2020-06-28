Sonam Kapoor Or Alia Bhatt: Who Is Rocking This Colour Blocked Blazer?

Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are two amazing actors, who are also known for their unique fashion statement. Both the actors have always been praised by fans for their stunning fashion choices. These Bollywood divas and beauty queens always make heads turn whenever they step out in public for various occasions. Surprisingly, both Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted wearing a similar multi-coloured block blazer.

Sonam Kapoor

Neerja actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sported a full-sleeved plunging-neckline white blazer, which was accentuated by multi-coloured accents. Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam paired up her stylish blazer with a knee-length dark yellow-hued skirt that featured sharp creases on it. Her outfit came from the label Bhaane. The actor completed her look with white heels from the brand Bottega Veneta. Sonam accessorized her look with gold-toned earrings, pendant neckpiece, and rings from the label Viange, Clove, and Her Story. The actor let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses. For glam, she opted to have filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and matte pink lip shade.

Alia Bhatt

Back in the year 2019, Alia Bhatt was spotted in an ensemble featuring colour block. The actor chose to don a gorgeous blazer by label Prabal Gurung which featured colourful abstract prints on a white background. Her ensemble also had exaggerated lapels and wide sleeves. Alia’s jacket was layered over a simple black bralette, and she teamed it with a pair of bright red flared pants. Alia teamed her attire with a pair of gorgeous blue heels. With fresh, dewy makeup, highlighted skin and hair styled in loose beachy waves, the actor completed her ravishing look.

What's next for the actors?

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor directed by Abhishek Sharma. Sonam Kapoor is slated to feature in the Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film Blind opposite Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey. The film is reportedly an action-drama and will mark the directorial debut of Sujoy Ghosh's assistant Shome Makhija. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious fantasy epic project titled Brahmastra which is slated to release in December this year. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, and SS.Rajamouli's RRR.

