Alia Bhatt Wishes Arjun Kapoor On Birthday, Wants Him To Have "hap Hap Happy Life", See

Arjun Kapoor turned 35 on June 26, 2020, and birthday wishes are pouring in for him. Recently, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to post a picture and pen a wish for the actor.

Alia Bhatt pens sweet note for Arjun Kapoor on birthday

On Alia Bhatt's Instagram story, the actor posted a picture and wished Arjun Kapoor on his birthday. The picture is a selfie clicked by Arjun and in the frame, there were Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Alia. The latter captioned the photo saying "Happiest birthday my dear friend @ArjunKapoor .. Never a dull moment with this one!!!!!!!! Have a hap hap happy life and a day and year.. lots of love â¤ï¸â¤ï¸". Take a look:

Many other Bollywood celebrities wished Arjun Kapoor on his birthday. His ladylove Malaika Arora penned a sweet wish for the actor. Take a look:

Katrina Kaif also took to her Instagram story to wish her dear friend. She posted four photos of her and Arjun together. She also penned a note saying "Happy birthday @Arjun Kapoor. Always there besides me.... Only happiness and love," wrote Katrina Kaif".

Arjun Kapoor's cousin, Rhea Kapoor also wished her brother on Instagram. She posted three pictures of him with captions for each. One photo is of Arjun Kapoor along with the caption, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BIG BROTHER @ARJUNKAPOOR". The second picture is a family photo with the caption, " @ARJUNKAPOOR WE BEEN THROUGH IT ALL, UPS AND DOWNS, MOMENTS OF HILARIOUS SILENCE, WEIRD UNBELIEVABLE SHIT ONLY REALITY CAN THROW AT YOU AND THROUGH IT ALL YOU’VE BEEN GROWING INTO AN EVEN KINDER AND LOVING SOUL". The third picture is a throwback picture of Arjun with the caption, " WISH YOU EVERYTHING YOU WANT IN LIFE AND MORE, EVEN THOUGH I KNOW YOU’LL FIGHT FOR IT ALWAYS ANYWAY! LOVE YOU BROTHER! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!". Take a look:

Others like Parineeti Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Anil Kapoor also wished Arjun Kapoor on Instagram. Each posted pictures of themselves with Arjun. Take a look:

