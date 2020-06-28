Alia Bhatt's Flexibility Stuns Many On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; See Throwback Video

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dear Zindagi performed well at the box-office. The film won many hearts due to its unique storyline. Before the film's theatrical release, the two stars made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show for their film promotions and during this, things turned too hilarious. Keep reading to know more:

Here’s how Alia Bhatt’s flexibility shocked everyone

During the show, the fun went a few notches higher when Kiku Sharda invited Alia Bhatt for a fight. The actor in response to that shut him up in the most royal way. All she did was stretch her shoulder and legs. The Raazi actor's body stretching left everyone shocked. Her co-star, Shah Rukh, was also stunned when she stretched her body like a gymnast. The whole incident was a fun moment when Kiku Sharda invited Alia to fight, and she shut him up by stretching her body before the fight itself.

Apart from this, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan also created their own Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge moment on the show. The Dilwale actor went down on his knee and stretched his arms to perform for Alia Bhatt. And one can see how Alia thoroughly enjoyed the moment and was blushing as well.

About the film Dear Zindagi

Dear Zindagi was a romantic drama film released in 2016. The plot of the hit film revolved around a woman (Alia) who has been facing a few mental issues due to her family and love life. The lead character (Alia) in the film went through a horrible heartbreak and soared her way through the pain and emptiness towards the end. The film Dear Zindagi was written and directed by Gauri Shinde and featured actors like Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kunal Kapoor in prominent roles.

Upcoming movies of Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is going to have three releases in 2020, titled Sadak 2, Brahmastra, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sadak 2 will see the father-daughter duo of Mahesh and Alia Bhatt working together for the first time. The film is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. The movie is a sequel of the 1991 released film Sadak which was also directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in the flick Brahmastra. The movie is expected to release in December 2020. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and many more. The Ayan Mukherjee directorial is expected to be among the most expensive films of the year 2020. Later, she will also play the lead role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

