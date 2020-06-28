Katrina Kaif Vs Alia Bhatt: Who Pulled Off The White Shirt Look Better?

Alia Bhatt is known for her acting prowess and bags her own style statement. Alia Bhatt is always welcomed by fans for the stunning fashion appearances that she makes in public. She never fails to wonder fashion police by putting her best fashion foot forward.

On the other hand, talking about Katrina Kaif, she is a style diva who dresses and appears always in her best looks. From giving a lesson of style in sophistication to winning the hearts of her fans, Katrina is just amazing in her style. Katrina’s fashion sense is amazing and it is the thing that makes her perfect and brings a glow to her striking beauty.

The impeccable statements of Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have always been the talk of the town. Surprisingly, both Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif were spotted wearing this equally splendid button-down shirt outfit. Alia Bhatt had donned the super stylish shirt outfit in white color at a leading show of a popular magazine. While Katrina Kaif and Bhatt decided to twin this monochrome white button-down and black bottoms along with it. Both the actors looked gorgeous in those shirt dresses. Although talking about their looks, both the actors sported the outfit very beautiful in their own stylish way, netizens compare their appearances to choose who donned the white shirt dress better.

Katrina Kaif or Alia Bhat, who wore the white button-down shirt better?

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is known for her fashion sense and making her fans inspire with her super stylish and classy fashion. She opted for a dazzling look, by flaunting her legs. Katrina Kaif looked stunning in this white button-down dress that she paired with a decorated asymmetrical black skirt with a lace attachment on it. Her make-up comprised of a simple yet classy one with just light blush and glossy lips. Katrina Kaif’s simple side-partitioned hairstyle and Louboutin belly heels complimented her look. So, here is Katrina Kaif’s chic and stylish look to take a look at.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was quite comfortable in this stylish attire which was a quirky uber-chic outfit. Alia also stunned her classy look with this white shirt and paired it with black high waist pants. The actor’s shirt had a golden-coloured embroidery which spelled #CHAMPS on it. Her dress was matched with stylish Aldo bellies and loose-bottomed pants. For her make-up and hairstyle, Alia Bhatt opted for a pink-tinted shade of make-up and simple yet elegant short hair with slight curls.

