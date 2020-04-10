Neha Kakkar And Other Famous Personalities Who Were Once Reality Show Contestants

Indian reality TV shows have always provided a platform for aspiring artists to showcase their talent. Be it Indian Idol, Roadies or Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, these shows have brought out several talented singers and actors who are now part of the Indian music industry and Bollywood. Here are some of the famous personalities you probably did not know started their career with such reality shows.

Neha Kakkar

Appreciated for her remarkable voice, Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar started her career as a contestant on the second season of the reality show Indian Idol. Since her stint on Indian Idol, she has come a long way and has emerged as a popular playback singer in Bollywood. Some of her superhit songs include Tukur Tukur, Kar Gayi Chull, Main Tera Boyfriend, Badri Ki Dulhania, Cheez Badi, and many more. With her amazing voice, she has ruled many hearts and has also launched her album titled Neha The Rock Star in 2008. Recently, she was seen as a judge on the latest season of Indian Idol.

Ayushmann Khurrana

The actor who is known for his choices of films, Ayushmann Khurrana was the winner of the second season of reality TV show Roadies. The Bala actor made his Bollywood debut with Yami Gautam in Vicky Donor. Since then, he has delivered many memorable films including Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, Article 15, Dream Girl, and many more. The actor also has an upcoming film which is Gulabo Sitabo along with Amitabh Bachchan. His fans are already excited for the release of the movie.

Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh has always managed to make his listeners sense a rollercoaster of emotions with his soulful voice. Born to a Sikh father and a Bengali mother, Arijit Singh was trained under the guidance of legendary Hazari Brothers. Later, in 2005, he participated in the show Fame Gurukul but did not make it to the finals. Then he participated and won the reality show, 10 ke 10 Le Gaye Dil. He made his Bollywood debut with Phir Mohabbat, for the movie Murder 2. Since then, he has mesmerised everyone with his amazing music and a blend of beautiful songs in Bollywood.

