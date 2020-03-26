Neha Kakkar’s Best Songs That Will Help You Kill Boredom While In Lockdown

The world is unfortunately under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), covering up your mouth when you sneeze and cough is the best way to prevent getting infected from this virus, amongst several other precautionary measures. Another way to be safe is by washing your hands properly and practising as much social and physical distancing as possible.

Keeping in mind the safety of the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21 days lockdown, starting from March 25, 2020. During these days, everyone in India will be working from home as no one is allowed to leave their house. In a situation like these, there are high chances that one might feel bored. If you are working from home, you might feel the boredom seeping in after a few days. To overcome this mood, here are some of Neha Kakkar’s best songs that will help you survive these 21 days of work from home, smoothly and with ease. Read ahead to know more about those songs-

Neha Kakkar’s best songs that will help you kill boredom

London Thumakda

London Thumakda is from the Vikas Bahl directorial, Queen (2013). Labh Janjua, Sonu Kakkad, and Neha Kakkar sang the song. The lead cast of the film includes Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. The plot of the film revolves around a Delhi girl from a traditional family, who sets out on a solo honeymoon after her marriage gets cancelled.

Also Read | When Neha Kakkar Gave A Tribute To Singer Arijit Singh & Sang 'Tum Saath Ho'; Watch

Kala Chashma

Kala Chashma is from the Nitya Mehra directorial, Baar Baar Dekho (2016). The song is sung by Amar Arshi, Badshah, and Neha Kakkar. The film cast has Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra in lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the highs and lows of a romantic relationship, that are examined through flashbacks and flash-forwards.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar's Wardrobe Will Give You Five Major Fashion Tips; Read Them Here

Dheme Dheme

Dheme Dheme is from Mudassar Aziz directorial, Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). The song is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. The lead cast of the film includes Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. The plot of the film revolves around Chintu Tyagi, who is an ordinary, middle-class man who finds himself torn between his wife and another woman.

Also Read | The Kapil Sharma Show's Krushna Abhishek Says 'Neha Kakkar Is Indian Idol's Archana'

Lamborghini

Lamborghini is from Navjot Gulati directorial, Jai Mummy Di (2020). The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill. The film cast had Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Poonam Dhillon, and Supriya Pathak in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a light-hearted family, that portrays the trials and tribulations that a couple has to undergo due to the dynamics between their respective mothers.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Sure Knows How To Rock Different Denim Styles And Here's Proof; See Pics

Garmi

Garmi is from the Remo D’Souza directorial, Street Dancer 3D (2020). The song is sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar. The lead cast of the film includes Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Prabhu Deva. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of street dancers.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar’s Journey From A Small Artist To A Nationwide Popular Singer

Ooh La La

Ooh La La is from the Hitesh Kewalya directorial, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020). The song is sung by Sonu Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Neha Kakkar. The lead cast of the film includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, and Neena Gupta. The plot of the film revolves around the road to achieving a happy ending, that is a little too rough for two guys Kartik and Aman. While Aman's family tries hard to battle his love for Kartik, Kartik isn't prepared to step back until he marries Aman.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.