Neha Kakkar Composes Coronavirus Song "Ghar Pe Baitha Hai Issaan"; Prays For Everyone

After looking at the rapid growth in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, the government of India has taken strict measures by announcing a 21-day lockdown. Many Bollywood celebs are inspiring fans to use the quarantine time productively. Recently, popular singer Neha Kakkar was seen doing the same.

Taking to Instagram, Neha Kakkar was seen reciting her self-composed song which she self-composed while practising Social distancing. The title of the song is “Ghar Pe Baitha Hai Insaan”. The song features Neha Kakkar praying to god to free the entire world from the coronavirus crisis.

The lyrics of the song unveils how people belonging to every religion is praying to god as many had to face a lot of losses amid coronavirus scare. Neha Kakkar can be seen asking god to help everyone so that people can move out of their houses and start working again. Have a look at Neha Kakkar’s coronavirus song here:

Previously, celebs like Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora were seen motivating fans to workout at home. Twinkle Khanna also shared how she is making the most out of quarantine by spending her time gardening. Ayushamann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap was seen pursuing a new hobby as she made a painting and dedicated it to her mother. Aparshakti Khurana also shared a heart-touching poem written by him.

Celebrities are using their time productively and are asking fans to do the same by pursuing a new hobby like reading books, painting, and many more. Self-quarantine has become necessary and if not followed properly then the results can be devastating. Other precautionary measures along with social distancing have been put out by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to protect oneself from coronavirus. Have a look at it here:

