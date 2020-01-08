Famous Places In Maharashtra Where Bollywood Movies Have Been Shot

Home to several picturesque promenades, Maharashtra is one of the most preferred destinations to shoot for film directors. From Mahabaleshwar to Pune, many films have been shot in Maharashtra, which has managed to capture the local culture of the Indian state. Here are a few must-visit places in Maharashtra where films have been shot.

Mahabaleshwar

Located at the heart of the Sahyadri ranges of Maharashtra, Mahabaleshwar is a popular hill station which has been inspired by the name of Lord 'Mahabali'. Known as the highest point in Maharashtra state, the tranquil hill station is set at an altitude of 1372 m from sea level. Many films like Kaminaay, Ishqiya, Omkara, Maqbool, Gangaajal, Mrityudand, Mangal Pandey and Swades have been shot at the hill station, as it is blessed with superb views of the valleys and forests.

Mumbai

Located along the Arabian sea, Mumbai is the most cosmopolitan metropolis of India, which was once known as Bombay. Considered as the commercial heart of India, Mumbai is also famous for its important port cities and Maharashtrian cuisine.

Known as 'Bollywood’s home', Mumbai has witnessed shoots of many Bollywood films like Wakeup Sid, Jaane Tu Jaane Na, Gully Boy, Munnabhai MBBS and among others. Mosty preferred locations for a movie shoot in Mumbai are Bandra Fort, Colaba Causeway, Marine Lines, CST station, Dharavi and Gateway of India.

Pune

Considered as Maharashtra’s cultural capital, Pune is one of the most loved getaway destinations of the locals of Maharashtra. Known as the Oxford of the East, Pune has been Bollywood director’s first choice for film shoots, as many movies have been shot in the educational hub.

From Andhadun to Bucket List, several movies have been shot in Pune, capturing the essence of the Maharashtrian culture well.

Aasmaan itni bulandi pe jo itrata hai

bhool jaata hai zameen se hi nazar aata hai

~Waseem Barelvi #FridayFeeling#BeautifulPune#PuneLastEvening#DeccanPune pic.twitter.com/T8AGvks9IJ — Mubasshir Ali مبشر علی (@2MuchFanatic) April 27, 2018

