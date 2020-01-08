The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Famous Places In Maharashtra Where Bollywood Movies Have Been Shot

Bollywood News

From Mahabaleshwar to Pune, many Bollywood films have been shot in famous places in Maharashtra like Mumbai, Pune, and Mahabaleshwar. Read for more details.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
famous places in maharastra

Home to several picturesque promenades, Maharashtra is one of the most preferred destinations to shoot for film directors. From Mahabaleshwar to Pune, many films have been shot in Maharashtra, which has managed to capture the local culture of the Indian state. Here are a few must-visit places in Maharashtra where films have been shot.

Also Read | World Braille Day 2020: 3 Tourist Destinations In India That Are Braille Friendly

Mahabaleshwar

Located at the heart of the Sahyadri ranges of Maharashtra, Mahabaleshwar is a popular hill station which has been inspired by the name of Lord 'Mahabali'. Known as the highest point in Maharashtra state, the tranquil hill station is set at an altitude of 1372 m from sea level. Many films like Kaminaay, Ishqiya, Omkara, Maqbool, Gangaajal, Mrityudand, Mangal Pandey and Swades have been shot at the hill station, as it is blessed with superb views of the valleys and forests.

Also Read | Soul-pleasing Waterfall Destinations Near Bangalore That You Must-visit

Mumbai

Located along the Arabian sea, Mumbai is the most cosmopolitan metropolis of India, which was once known as Bombay. Considered as the commercial heart of India, Mumbai is also famous for its important port cities and Maharashtrian cuisine.

Known as 'Bollywood’s home', Mumbai has witnessed shoots of many Bollywood films like Wakeup Sid, Jaane Tu Jaane Na, Gully Boy, Munnabhai MBBS and among others. Mosty preferred locations for a movie shoot in Mumbai are Bandra Fort, Colaba Causeway, Marine Lines, CST station, Dharavi and Gateway of India.

Also Read | Virat-Anushka To Kareena-Saif: Bollywood Off To Most Romantic Destinations For New Year's

Pune

Considered as Maharashtra’s cultural capital, Pune is one of the most loved getaway destinations of the locals of Maharashtra. Known as the Oxford of the East, Pune has been Bollywood director’s first choice for film shoots, as many movies have been shot in the educational hub.

From Andhadun to Bucket List, several movies have been shot in Pune, capturing the essence of the Maharashtrian culture well.

Also Read | Singapore Travel: Top 5 Kid-friendly Destinations That Are Worthy Of The Hype

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GEHLOT EXPRESSES GRIEF OVER CRASH
RASHID KHAN PICKS A BBL HAT-TRICK
AMIT THACKERAY TO ENTER POLITICS?
MAHA ASSEMBLY RATIFIES BILL TO EXTEND SC/ST QUOTA
BHARAT BANDH LIVE UPDATES
HRD OFFICIALS MEET JNU VC, TAKE STOCK OF STEPS TAKEN TO RESTORE NORMALCY ON CAMPUS