Soul-pleasing Waterfall Destinations Near Bangalore That You Must-visit

Waterfall destinations are an excellent spot for visiting to feel peaceful. These blissful places are laced with beautiful and scenic experiences that remain in our minds, forever. To make such memorable moments many people visit the waterfall destinations. So, for people who reside in Bangalore, here is a list of some of the many soul-pleasing waterfall destinations near the city-

Thottikallu Falls

One of the most heartwarming places in India, Thottikallu Falls can be reached in an hour from Bangalore. The place is famously known as Swarna Mukhi Falls, which means a golden face representing the pleasant environment around the area. It is 33.5 Km away from Bangalore and attracts many visitors across the country. It offers mesmerizing views and one can also visit the majestic Muneshwara Temple at the starting point of the falls. The best time to visit Thottikallu Falls is between October to March.

Muthyala Maduvu Falls, Anekal, Bangalore

Muthuyala Maduvu Falls is just 43 Km away from the garden city. Named as the Pearl Valley, the place attracts many visitors who come to experience the beauty of the place. This waterfall is located amidst hills, making it a great picnic spot. For people who love adventure, especially trekking, climbing the nearby hillocks is enough of a challenge. One can enjoy the waterfalls here. Apart from it, a person can also visit a small shrine of Lord Shiva in the vicinity. The best time to enjoy this place is from October to March, especially in the morning to embrace the rituals conducted at the Lord Shiva shrine.

Chunchi Falls, Kanakapura, Bangalore

Chunchi Falls, situated near Shivanahalli, is a renowned picnic destination just 90 Km away from the heart of Bangalore. The destination is widely popular among the tourists for its 100 feet plummet of water into a small plunge-pool. If a person is looking to get rejuvenated, a dip in its pristine waters will surely calm one’s mind and body. Just like many waterfalls nearby, the best time to visit Chunchi Falls is from October to March. Many travel enthusiasts come to visit this place to enjoy Camping, trekking, and swimming activities.

