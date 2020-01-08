Famous Places In Uttar Pradesh That Have Served As A Great Setting For Bollywood Films

There have been a number of famous places in Uttar Pradesh that gained recognition after film shootings were held there. The state has been a perfect setting for various filmmakers of Bollywood. Here is a look at the famous places in Uttar Pradesh that came to fame through Bollywood films.

Films shot in Uttar Pradesh

1. Bareilly

A wide range of films have been shot in Bareilly. Bareilly is a place in Uttar Pradesh that is close to Ramganga. The place provides a rich cultural location, which also gives it the benefit of authenticity in films. The city has been mentioned a number of times in Bollywood songs. Bareilly ke Jhumke has been one of the few places where the name is mentioned. The film Bareilly Ki Barfi also drew attention to the city.

2. Lucknow

A large variety of films have been shot in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The place is rich in culture. It oozes out a special nawabi energy that is craved by a lot of filmmakers. Films like Raid, Lucknow Central, Dawat-e-Ishq have used Lucknow as a shooting location, amongst others. One of the classics of Bollywood, Umrao Jaan of 1981 also had links in Lucknow.

3. Kanpur

Kanpur has been an attraction in Uttar Pradesh for the filmmakers all around. The place helps the filmmakers capture the right essence of Uttar Pradesh. The place is local and the natural sets here are beautiful. A number of films like Bunty Aur Babli and Dabangg 2 have been shot in this city. The markets in old Kanpur are one of the reasons for the filmmakers to go for this place.

4. Banaras

Banaras is one of the most famous cities of Uttar Pradesh. There are a number of ghats here that connect to river Ganga. Once in a while, the Kumbh Mela is also held here. The city is hence considered holy by many. Movies like Masaan, Mohalla Assi, Issaq, and Laaga Chunari Mein Daag amongst others, were shot here.

5. Mathura

Mathura is known as the land of Radha-Krishna. It attracts the filmmakers across the nation for the way culture and beauty can be showcased here. A number of films like Dream Girl, Tevar, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Luka Chuppi have finished shooting in this city.

