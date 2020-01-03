Uttar Pradesh Primary Teachers To Go On Mass Leave On January 21 Against Pension Scheme

Teachers of primary and upper primary government schools in Uttar Pradesh will be go on a mass leave on January 21. The teachers' union is demanding for better infrastructure, manpower and pension for their members.

The union has delivered a common leave application to around 5 lakh teachers of Uttar Pradesh, which is addressed to the Basic Shiksha Adhikari.

President of Uttar Pradesh Prathamik Shikshak Sangh, Dinesh Chandra Sharma said that there is a lack of student facilities and equal pay to faculty. The new pension scheme has made teaching a difficult job, he added.

Sharma also said that a massive protest was held in Lucknow on November 21 to draw the state government's attention towards the issues of students and teachers. Despite assurances, the centre has not resolved the problems, he said.

The authorities do not seem to be bothered about our issues, he said.

Sharma further said that those monitoring the teachers through the selfie-based ''Prerna'' app should understand that classrooms do not have fans, furniture, power supply and sanitary workers.

The secondary and higher secondary unions have also extended support to the mass leave plan.

