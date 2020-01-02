Dry Days In Uttar Pradesh 2020: A List Of No-alcohol Days In The State

Dry days are barriers for a lot of party enthusiasts across the country. Be it metropolitan cities or any other urban towns for that matter, the party culture in the urban towns of India is much more prominent. Dry days can be a big deal as the lifestyle in these towns comprise of hectic schedules and chilled out weekends. Uttar Pradesh is one of the northern states of India situated on Haryana's border which has a very prominent party culture too. Thus, it is better to have the knowledge about the dry days in Uttar Pradesh in 2020 so that you have amazing parties throughout the year.
A dry day is a specific day in a calendar year when the sales of alcohol are banned. This includes every club and restaurants where alcohol is served in the city. These days can be any government holiday or state-level holidays due to elections, etc.
|Date
|Day
|Festival
|January 15, 2020
|Wednesday
|Makar Sankranti
|January 26, 2020
|Sunday
|Republic Day
|February 21, 2020
|Friday
|Maha Shivratri
|March 10, 2020
|Tuesday
|Holi
|April 2, 2020
|Thursday
|Ram Navami
|April 6, 2020
|Monday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|April 10, 2020
|Friday
|Good Friday
|May 1, 2020
|Friday
|Maharashtra Day
|May 7, 2020
|Thursday
|Buddha Purnima
|May 24, 2020
|Sunday
|Eid Ul-Fitr
|July 31, 2020
|Friday
|Bakra Eid
|August 11, 2020
|Tuesday
|Janamashtmi
|August 15, 2020
|Saturday
|Independence Day
|August 30, 2020
|Sunday
|Muharram
|October 2, 2020
|Friday
|Gandhi Jayanti
|October 25, 2020
|Sunday
|Vijay Dashmi
|October 30, 2020
|Friday
|Eid-e-Milad
|November 14, 2020
|Saturday
|Diwali
|November 30, 2020
|Monday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
|December 25, 2020
|Friday
|Christmas
