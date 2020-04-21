Shivaji Satam Birthday: ACP Pradyuman's Memes From CID Will Make You ROFL

Quick links:
Shivaji Satam is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in India and has starred in several movies and television series. He is known for working as ACP Pradyuman in the Indian police TV show titled CID. It is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. It also features Aditya Srivastava as Abhijeet and Dayanand Shetty as Daya. The show has given rise to several memes which are created by the fans of the show. Here are several ACP Pradyuman and CID memes:
Acp pradumna memes for CID meme.. for no stress.. Lock down memes 100 yrs of CID pic.twitter.com/RD3zSDp2z1— mrJoJoblacksheep (@youPieceOfsss) April 21, 2020
CID MEMES ACP PRADUMNA MEMES LOCK DOWN MEMES— mrJoJoblacksheep (@youPieceOfsss) April 21, 2020
eVEry time you leave the house ... elder siblings be like pic.twitter.com/XhDq7xaBf1
Every time someone tells you that the LOCKDOWN has been extended. #CID memes pic.twitter.com/QfxmV8mliu— mrJoJoblacksheep (@youPieceOfsss) April 21, 2020
Daya memes and ACP pradumna memes cid memes for streessless day .. pic.twitter.com/bYmeZUuQqJ— mrJoJoblacksheep (@youPieceOfsss) April 21, 2020
ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh And Other Actors Who Shared Tiger Baby Memes
When Alookh naath memes meet Daya memes meet ACP Pradumna memes— mrJoJoblacksheep (@youPieceOfsss) April 21, 2020
Hillarious memes during coronalockdown time for a relax day pic.twitter.com/zfWHa4oJGj
100 years of CID ACP pradyumnaa memes CID memes for lockdown.. laughworthy memes pic.twitter.com/h5gvp5S4ey— mrJoJoblacksheep (@youPieceOfsss) April 21, 2020
if covid 19 is 19... where are the other 18 versions???— mrJoJoblacksheep (@youPieceOfsss) April 21, 2020
ACP pradumna memes CID memes 100 years of CID pic.twitter.com/txyhGkCg56
ALSO READ | Roger Federer's Entry To Rafael Nadal's Instagram Live Makes Twitterati Create Funny Memes
SHaq to ACP pradyummna bhi karta hai #Cidmemes #acppradumna memes for lockdown pic.twitter.com/qVNH6lF2Gs— mrJoJoblacksheep (@youPieceOfsss) April 21, 2020
#ACPpradumana memes #CIDmemes Lock down memes— mrJoJoblacksheep (@youPieceOfsss) April 21, 2020
100 years of CID wabalabadubdub pic.twitter.com/Gu9O2mtlhg
ACP pradumna memes and a bonus babajii aloknath inside #CID memes for covid19 lockdown pic.twitter.com/5OoxXXZzdg— mrJoJoblacksheep (@youPieceOfsss) April 21, 2020
ALSO READ | Nia Sharma's Quarantine Memes Are Not Only Rib-tickling But Also Relatable | Check Out
ACP Pradumnaa Memes for a good time my friends— mrJoJoblacksheep (@youPieceOfsss) April 21, 2020
100 years of CID .. CID for a 100 years.
Every time there is a new biowep... pandemic ... pic.twitter.com/2z7v1qAAIq
ACP pradumena memes for a happy time.. stay strong .. during quarantine .. everything will be alright in time.. pic.twitter.com/lK0yDlylY5— mrJoJoblacksheep (@youPieceOfsss) April 21, 2020
ALSO READ | Netizens Heavily Troll RCB As BCCI Confirms Indefinite Suspension Of IPL; Check Memes
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.