Sidharth Shukla's Advice To His Married Friends Is Hilarious, Check It Out

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is quite active on social media amidst COVID-19 lockdown. He keeps in touch with his fans via his social media handles likes Instagram and Twitter. Recently, he was seen giving a piece of advice to his married friends which proves that he is going to be a smart husband. Read more to know about Sidharth Shukla advice here:

Sidharth Shukla's advice for his married friends

Sidharth Sukhla recently tweeted saying that there is not much out there and not much to do. He further said, "just hoping all’s fine with you ... take care of yourself n family too ....and for my Married Friends ... Corona se Laddo Daro Mat ... Ghar main Biwi se Daro Laddo Mat."

Not a lot out there... not much to do .. just hoping all’s fine with you ... take care of yourself n family too ....and for my Married Friends ... Corona se Laddo Daro Mat ... Ghar main Biwi se Daro Laddo Mat 😉 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 23, 2020

Earlier in April, Shukla had tweeted to express his gratitude towards Mumbai Police, workers of Nagar Nigam, doctors, nurses, NGO volunteers, government officials, delivery personals, vendors, and security guards. He said that it is an initiative by BMC and Akshay Kumar, in his tweet. Here is the tweet:

Mere aur mere parivaar ki taraf se.. police, nagar nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGO’s, volunteers, government officials, delivery personnels, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou



Brilliant initiative by @akshaykumar @mybmc pic.twitter.com/pjT1LpMNXS — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 10, 2020

Sidharth Shukla was recently seen in a music video along with Shehnaaz Gill. The song is voiced by Darshan Raval and is titled as Bhula Dunga. It talks about love and how it sometimes does not work out between two people. The song has over two million likes.

