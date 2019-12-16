Salman Khan's Fan Club In Jammu And Kashmir Buys 100 Tickets Of Dabangg 3; See Video

Salman Khan is known best for his huge army of dedicated fans that go to all ends to make their star the superstar of India. As the release of his movie Dabangg 3 comes closer, fans are doing their bit to make the movie a blockbuster hit of 2019. Fans in Jammu and Kashmir are going out of their way to show their support for Bhaijaan.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan As Chulbul Pandey Vs Kiccha Sudeep As Bali Singh In Dabangg 3; Watch Video

100 tickets for Dabangg 3 booked

A post on Twitter went viral which showed a video of a person printing out movie tickets of Dabangg 3. A fan club from Jammu and Kashmir booked 100 tickets for the first day, first show of the film. Here is the video of the fan:

And The Tradition Continues... #SalmanKhanFanclub Jammu (J&K) has Again Booked 100 Tickets For #Dabangg3 FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW On #20thDecember! 🔥

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Courtesy - Admin --: rohit arora pic.twitter.com/EuQHIFoBkJ — Sαнιℓ Khan (@iBeingSahilkhan) December 16, 2019

This seems to be a ritual that the fan club of Salman Khan follows every time a new movie of the star is released. The movie will be releasing on December 20, 2019.

ALSO READ | Dabangg 3: Hit Songs From Previous Movies In The Franchise

The movie is the third instalment of the Dabangg series. Fans are in a frenzy with immense excitement as the trailers and songs are increasing the hype of the movie. The movie stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, and Saiee Manjrekar. Kiccha Sudeep will be playing the antagonist in the movie.

ALSO READ | WATCH: 'Dabangg 3' Actress Saiee Manjrekar Spotted With Crutches, Fans Concerned

Salman Khan recently shared a snippet from the movie. The video shows Salman's character Chulbul Pandey and Saiee Manjrekar's character Khushi's cute give and take. Khushi is shown as a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan.

ALSO READ | Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha Joins In Munna Badnaam Hua Bandwagon As She Kicks Off Challenge

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Announces Dabangg 3 Advance Booking | Chulbul Is Excited To Meet All

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.