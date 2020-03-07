Fan Leaves Amitabh Bachchan Stumped, Actor Replies With Trademark “Ehh?”

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the modest celebrities of Bollywood. He is always seen responding to his fans through his social media handle. But recently, a fan of his made a tweet about BigB's movies and left the Bollywood legend confused. Read more to know about this thread of Twitter posts and Amitabh Bachchan's tweet.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan Makes 'cool As Cat' Abbreviation GiBoSiBo, Ayushmann Says SIANACAYBGSSDC

A fan's praise leaves BigB stumped

Yeh hi to hai @SrBachchan Ji ka jadoo ❤️ https://t.co/f7iood1xC7 — Jasmine Jani ❤️EF (@JaniJasmine) March 7, 2020

On March 7, 2020, an Amitabh Bachchan fan by the twitter handle name Jasmine Jani ♥ EF took to her social media handle and retweeted a post. The post was originally made by Vivek Rai, another fan of the legend. In the tweet, he talked about how Box Office India has listed blockbuster films. It contained names of actors like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Mr Bachchan.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan Explores Meanings Of Heart Emojis; Says 'It's The Red For All Of You'



Bachchan was in the lead with 30 super hit films and was followed by SRK who had 16 blockbusters to his credit. Jasmine Jani ♥ EF had retweeted the photo saying that this is the real magic of Sr Bachchan and was all hearts about it. But this apparent left the Don actor confused, who replied with his trademark 'Ehh' and a question mark. Here is the Twitter post.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan Twins In Red And White With Son Abhishek, Says 'Joi Bob Biswas'



Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Gulabo Sitabo, a comedy-drama that will feature Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles. It is helmed by Shoojit Sircar and penned by Juhi Chaturvedi. The film is slated to be released in April 2020.

READ | Fans Have A Quirky Take On Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Pic Of Jaya Bachchan; Read Here



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.