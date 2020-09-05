Amitabh Bachchan Pens His New Blog Titled 'kaan Ki Vyatha'; Fan Calls It 'beautiful'

Amitabh Bachchan has been sharing a lot of poems and stories through his official blog post. It has managed to gain massive popularity over the internet. His recent poem, 'Kaan ki Vyatha' or the 'agony of the ear' has been trending on the internet lately. A number of his fans have been talking about the poem through their social media handles. Read more to know about Amitabh Bachchan’s blog posts.

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaan ki vyatha

The fans have been loving Bachchan’s recent poem, Kaan ki Vyatha. This can be seen by the number of fan reactions on Twitter. A fan expressed his love for Big B and commented, “Amitji, Nice write up, nice to see your picture too. Hope the KBC shoot is coming along well, looking forward to seeing you make more peoples dreams come true.All the best always.”

The actor also shared a post on his Twitter that managed to gain a lot of attention to his blogs. Fans have been reacting to the poem in the comments section of his Twitter post. Here are some fan reactions about Amitabh Bachchan’s blogs.

Beautiful Amitji ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œâ¤ï¸ðŸ˜ðŸ’ž

How you come up with such amazing thoughts and create such beautiful poems ðŸ’ðŸ‘ŒðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/NBCHL3osaj — Ratna EFâ¤ (@StLouisgirl123) September 4, 2020

Lots of love & hugs to you @SrBachchan sir ji â¤ï¸{}{}â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/4vU6rUsFn4 — Sunanda Yadav (@yadavsunanda08) September 4, 2020

"A Pure hearted person can have a wonderful smile, that makes millions people happy".

.

.

.

.

.@SrBachchan keep always smilingðŸ˜ much love to you sir ðŸ’–â¤ðŸŒ¹ pic.twitter.com/fsp1q5ocDy — SÕ¡É›ta PÊ€asad É›Ò“™ (@SwetaLoveAB) September 4, 2020

i am the ear .. we are two .. twin brothers .. but our fate is such that till now I have not seen my second brother i do not know what the reason for this curse be having stuck us in different directions and sent us and the sad part is not just this .. we have been given responsibility to only listen abuses and applause .. whether it be good or bad … we hear all of that ..



Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram

Apart from writing blogs, Amitabh has also managed to get back at work. He revealed the same through an Instagram post. Big B shared a collage of his pictures and captioned it with, “... yoooo hooo .. back to the grind .. 4 campaign films, 5 outfit changes, 4 still shoots .. 5 hrs .. one day .. other than me everyone else looking like they ready for a ‘heist’ .. and tomorrow on to KBC !!”

Seeing Amitabh Bachchan getting back to work and completing his prior commitments after recovering from COVID-19 is certainly inspirational. A number of popular faces of the Industry like Varun Dhawan have also reacted to Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram post. Here are some fan reactions about the same.

Source: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

