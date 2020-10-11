Last Updated:

Fan Requests PM Modi To Honour Sonu Sood With Bharat Ratna Award, Actor Humbly Responds

Sonu Sood has won the hearts of citizens for the noble work that he has undertaken to help the migrant labours and students since the beginning of the lockdown.

PM Modi

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood has been a messiah for the masses amid the COVID lockdown as he continues his relentless efforts in assisting distressed migrants and students across the country. The actor has made available travel, education, medical and other facilities to thousands of people since the outbreak of the pandemic in India. It is no doubt that his fans have been conveying heartfelt gratitude and blessings on social media every day since then. People have even started worshipping him.

One user on Twitter recently posted a photo where he kept a portrait of Sonu Sood at the temple corner in his house. He captioned the post with a special request as he tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The fan wrote in Hindi, "Respected Prime Minister, It is our wish as Indians that- the way amid COVID crisis, Sonu Sood has extended support to the poor, migrants, students and every person in need - for the true hero of the country, we ask you to honour him with the Bharat Ratna Award."

An overwhelmed Sonu Sood responded to this wish from his fan with a respectfully folded hands emoji as a mark of humility. This is not the first time that fans and followers of the actor have demanded the Bharat Ratna - the highest civilian honour for a citizen of India in recognition of exceptional service.

Sonu Sood has in numerous cases also provided financial assistance to the ones in desperate need in instances such as medical emergencies as well as for educating the poor. The actor has offered to pay school fees or buy preparatory materials for students on various occasions in the last few months. The Dabangg actor recently shared a series of tweets while expressing his concerns over schools stopping online classes of students for not paying the fees on time. The actor spoke about students who were deprived of education because of their poor financial conditions.

