Fan Requests PM Modi To Honour Sonu Sood With Bharat Ratna Award, Actor Humbly Responds

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood has been a messiah for the masses amid the COVID lockdown as he continues his relentless efforts in assisting distressed migrants and students across the country. The actor has made available travel, education, medical and other facilities to thousands of people since the outbreak of the pandemic in India. It is no doubt that his fans have been conveying heartfelt gratitude and blessings on social media every day since then. People have even started worshipping him.

One user on Twitter recently posted a photo where he kept a portrait of Sonu Sood at the temple corner in his house. He captioned the post with a special request as he tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The fan wrote in Hindi, "Respected Prime Minister, It is our wish as Indians that- the way amid COVID crisis, Sonu Sood has extended support to the poor, migrants, students and every person in need - for the true hero of the country, we ask you to honour him with the Bharat Ratna Award."

An overwhelmed Sonu Sood responded to this wish from his fan with a respectfully folded hands emoji as a mark of humility. This is not the first time that fans and followers of the actor have demanded the Bharat Ratna - the highest civilian honour for a citizen of India in recognition of exceptional service.

Read | Sonu Sood helps injured auto driver to secure treatment, asks for an auto ride in exchange

Sonu Sood has in numerous cases also provided financial assistance to the ones in desperate need in instances such as medical emergencies as well as for educating the poor. The actor has offered to pay school fees or buy preparatory materials for students on various occasions in the last few months. The Dabangg actor recently shared a series of tweets while expressing his concerns over schools stopping online classes of students for not paying the fees on time. The actor spoke about students who were deprived of education because of their poor financial conditions.

Read | Sonu Sood backs students' 'right to study'; asks schools to 'not stop classes' over fees

If a student is stopped from his right to study bec of the poor financial condition of his parent then imagine the state of mind of these parents.Request these financial institutions to bifurcate the dues to be paid in coming months, this will give them time & kids won’t suffer. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 4, 2020

At the same time, the parents of these kids should also support their school & teachers as it’s a challenging time for them too. Just..buy time.

Moral of the story is no kid should be stopped from their class bec of the inability of a parent to pay the fees.

Together we CAN 🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 4, 2020

If banks can give moratorium extensions for EMIs,I am sure educational institutions can give that to students too. Kindly don’t stop them from online classes & exams. It’s heartbreaking for parents to see their kids suffer. Give them few months to bounce back. Save their future🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 4, 2020

Read | Sonu Sood hailed by cartoon artist for saving life of 20-day-old child; see creative post

Read | Sonu Sood's fan says 'Bhai MLA banwa do', 'Dabangg' actor comes up with witty reply

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.