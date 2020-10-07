Sonu Sood Hailed By Cartoon Artist For Saving Life Of 20-day-old Child; See Creative Post

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who is running all errands to help the people in need received a beautiful gesture from a cartoon artist on social media. Thanking him and saluting him for all his noble deeds done for the people amid the lockdown, the cartoon artist Ajit Gous made a beautifully animated sketch while thanking the Happy New Year actor for saving a 20-day-old child’s life.

Sonu Sood receives a beautiful gesture from a cartoon artist

The sketch showed a baby lying on the hospital bed and smiling with all machines and equipment attached to his body. The little baby has a bubble thinker on his head which read, “Thank You, Sonu Ji, for saving my life.” Apart from this, the ECG prompter machine shows the baby’s heart rate with Sonu Sood written on it. Along with the bed of the baby, a doctor is seen standing with his prescription and is completely perplexed after seeing the ECG machine’s readings.

Read: Sonu Sood Helps Injured Auto Driver To Secure Treatment, Asks For An Auto Ride In Exchange

Read: Anil Devgan Passes Away; Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sood, & Others Pay Tributes

This is so cute ❤️ https://t.co/U3984pevwu — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 7, 2020

While captioning the post, the artists thanked the actor for his contribution and help towards society and especially helping a 20-day-old child. Sonu who was overwhelmed and touched by the beautiful gesture of the cartoon artist immediately replied on the sketch and wrote, “This is so cute,” along with a heart-shaped emoticon.

Meanwhile, the actor sometime back has launched an initiative titled 'ILAAJ India'. The aim of the initiative is to extend support for medical care and treatment of children. ILAAJ India is a helpline number initiative that is aimed to bridge the affordability gap and make healthcare accessible to everyone. Any patient who is in need to undergo any medical treatment can give a missed call at the helpline and the organization will help patients arrange financial support for them to undergo any kind of medical treatment or critical surgeries.

“An estimated eight lakh children died in 2019, more than in any other country. The inadequate number of government hospitals and the limited coverage of health insurance force people to incur heavy out-of-pocket expenses for availing private healthcare services. The ILAAJ India helpline number will enable patients with financial aid for their medical treatment and surgeries.” ILAAJ India is a helpline number which is developed by Ketto.org. The organization is a crowdfunding platform that helps to provide support for pediatric patients fo their medical care and treatment. The organization is known for raising funds for personal (Health/Education/Travel), social (NGOs/Non-Profits/Charities), and creative (Movies / Music / Theatre / Fashion / Technology). The company is based in Mumbai.

Read: Sonu Sood Shares BTS Pic With Director Krish From Sets Of Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika'

Read: Sonu Sood Backs Students' 'right To Study'; Asks Schools To 'not Stop Classes' Over Fees

(Image credit: Sonu Sood/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.