Sonu Sood Helps Injured Auto Driver To Secure Treatment, Asks For An Auto Ride In Exchange

Sonu Sood is not holding back from lending a helping hand. The Dabangg actor recently helped an auto driver get an operation. This helping hand lent by Sonu Sood also led to many other Twitter users asking for help regarding similar family and financial crisis.

Sonu Sood helps auto driver, asks him for a ride in return

Sonu Sood has been deemed as no less than a real-life hero during this lockdown. The Dabangg actor has successfully helped thousands of migrant workers to reach safely to their hometown during the Coronavirus lockdown. Now, Sonu Sood is back to help many other people struggling in their day-to-day lives due to some unfortunate incidents and events.

The actor recently helped a struggling auto-rickshaw driver who had his arm severely injured during an accident. The auto-rickshaw driver was at risk of having his arm entirely amputated. But Sonu Sood stepped in and tweeted that the driver’s surgery is fixed for October 12, 2020. Sonu Sood’s kind gesture is going viral on social media.

This entire helping hand incident started with the auto driver’s neighbour tweeting about his condition to Sonu Sood’s friend Neeti Goel. The neighbour in his tweet talked about his neighbour’s injured arm and how he has not been able to use the arm for the last 6 months. The neighbour also revealed that the driver could not use his arm as he did not receive proper treatment.

Apart from explaining his condition, the auto driver is also suffering to make ends meet and is suffering from a financial burden. The moment Neeti Goel noticed this tweet, they promised to help and said that their “team will reach out to him” soon. After not receiving the needed help soon, Sonu Sood took the matter in his own hands and tweeted out the date of operation. He also assured that the auto driver will not loose his arm.

@SonuSood @NeetiGoel2 Didi Abhi tk koi call nhi aaya hai plz Didi unko immediately treatment ki jaroorat hai nhi to infection ke karan unka haath kat jayega plz bchha lo Auto chalate hain ghar m ek hi kamane wala hai bachhe bhi chote hai pic.twitter.com/cElUasRZT2 — Kunal singh Rajput (@Kunalsi83174293) September 27, 2020

In his tweet, he also asked the auto driver for an auto ride. Sonu Sood’s kind gesture prompted many others to express their issues as well. Many people in the comment section of this tweeted asked Sonu to help them with their financial problems. Take a look at these tweets here.

