Sonu Sood Backs Students' 'right To Study'; Asks Schools To 'not Stop Classes' Over Fees

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been vocal about the education of the students, who are not able to pay their fees on time due to the ongoing pandemic. The Dabangg actor recently shared a series of tweets while expressing his concerns over schools stopping online classes of students for not paying the fees on time. The actor spoke about the students who were deprived of education because of their poor financial conditions.

Sonu Sood's request to schools & colleges

In the first tweet, the Happy New Year actor wrote about the atrocities faced by a student as he is stopped from his right to study because of the poor financial condition of his parent. He further requested all the financial institutions to bifurcate the dues to be paid in the coming months which will give some leverage to the children and they will not suffer from any loss of education. Followed by this, in the second tweet, the actor seen asked the parents of the children to support the school and teachers as it’s a challenging time for all. At last, the actor wrote that the kids should not be stopped from their class because of the inability of a parent to pay the fees.

If a student is stopped from his right to study bec of the poor financial condition of his parent then imagine the state of mind of these parents.Request these financial institutions to bifurcate the dues to be paid in coming months, this will give them time & kids won’t suffer. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 4, 2020

At the same time, the parents of these kids should also support their school & teachers as it’s a challenging time for them too. Just..buy time.

Moral of the story is no kid should be stopped from their class bec of the inability of a parent to pay the fees.

Together we CAN 🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 4, 2020

If banks can give moratorium extensions for EMIs,I am sure educational institutions can give that to students too. Kindly don’t stop them from online classes & exams. It’s heartbreaking for parents to see their kids suffer. Give them few months to bounce back. Save their future🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 4, 2020

In the third tweet, the actor wrote about the role of banks and other institutions that can give moratorium extensions for EMIs to the people so that it does not create a burden on the payer. Continuing, he wrote that even the educational institutions can give that to students too. He requested the educational institutions and authorities to give a few months to the parents to bounce back and save the future of a child.

This is not the first time that the actor has raised his voice for the same and urged the school authorities to not pressurize any student for money. Sometime back, he made an appeal to schools and collages amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while he is engaged in helping the needy people. The actor who has been the driving force behind migrant workers and people during the coronavirus lockdown by helping them reach their hometown has a request for schools and colleges. He urged the authorities to not force the needy students to deposit their fees. Sonu Sood shared a post on Twitter and asked several schools and colleges to not pressurize the children and their parents for school fees.

(Image credit: Sonu Sood/ Instagram)

