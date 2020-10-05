Sonu Sood's Fan Says 'Bhai MLA Banwa Do', 'Dabangg' Actor Comes Up With Witty Reply

Sonu Sood, who is quite active on social media, recently got a hilarious request from a fan on Twitter. The user requested the actor to make him the 'MLA'. "à¤­à¤¾à¤ˆ MLA à¤¬à¤¨à¤µà¤¾ à¤¦à¥‹" (Brother, please make me the MLA) read the fan's tweet. As soon as Sood stumbled upon his question, he was quick to reply.

Sonu Sood replied by tweeting, "M=Mehnat L= Lagan A= Aabhaar à¤•à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸à¥€ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤²à¤¡à¤¼à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¢à¤¼à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤¸à¥‹à¤š à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤œà¥à¤¡à¤¼à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¢à¤¼à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤•à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸à¥€ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ ..à¤¸à¥‹à¤š à¤šà¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤ à¤²à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¨ à¤—à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¤à¥‚ MLA" which roughly translates to, "You have to fight for the chair and also have to come together for a thought. For this, you don't need a chair, but you need thought. There, you become an MLA."

Soon, Sonu Sood's Twitter thread was flooded with messages. While some netizens hailed the Dabangg actor's wit, many also requested him for financial aid. Sonu has been at the forefront for helping people during the pandemic.

Loved your wittiness & hats off Sir for answering such questions also ðŸ’–ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤— — Samaira_931 (@931Samaira) October 4, 2020

Speaking about Sonu Sood's Instagram updates, he recently shared a BTS picture from the sets of a film. As seen in the photo, the actor sported a dhoti and flaunted his chiselled physique. Sharing the throwback pic, Sonu Sood wrote, "Walk towards the good in life and one day you will arrive." Soon, his post met with a flurry of comments as fans in huge numbers rushed to drop hearts and awestruck emoticons on his post. While a user went on to call him a 'real hero', another fan wrote, 'You are amazing.'

Sonu Sood honoured with Special Humanitarian Award by UNDP

Sonu Sood was recently given the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his commendable work. The actor selflessly extended a helping hand to a huge number of migrant workers amid the pandemic and didn't leave any stone unturned in helping the people who approached him for help. From providing medical aid to the educational facilities and providing jobs to helping migrants reach their hometown safely, Sonu Sood has been doing it all. Sonu was honoured with the accolade in a virtual ceremony on September 29, 2020.

