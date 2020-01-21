Shraddha Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Embrace The Cold In Delhi For Street Dancer 3D

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are all set to come together on screen after ABCD 2 in Street Dancer 3D. The movie is already creating a lot of buzz because of its songs like Muqabla, Garmi and Lagdi Lahore Di. The actors are seen doing some amazing steps in the groovy numbers. With less than a week to go for the release, the actors are seen promoting their film in every way possible to reach the audience.

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are leaving no stone unturned in promoting their new film Street Dancer 3D. The duo was recently pictured in Delhi for the movie’s promotion. The actors took to their social media for sharing the images. Shraddha reposted the image which was originally posted by Varun Dhawan. She captioned the post as, "Pyaar tera Dilli ki sardi 🎶 3 days to go #SD3".

Varun kept his look at casual best. He looked super cool wearing a brown suede jacket on top of a navy blue round neckline t-shirt. He paired it with simple blue denim and completed the look with suede shoes. The actor accessorised it with black tinted sunglasses. Shraddha Kapoor looked like a diva in this plaid pantsuit. The actor wore a printed double-breasted blazer and matched it with coordinating trousers. The actor accessorised it with tortoiseshell tinted sunglasses.

Street Dancer 3D is a dance film directed by Remo D’Souza. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza under the banner of T-Series and Remo D’Souza Entertainment. The movie features amazing dancing actors like Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

The movie revolves around two rival groups of Indian and Pakistani dancers. The film is mainly set in London. The movie is set against the backdrop of a global dance competition. It shows how these underdogs stand strong against all odds.

